ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

One way to ease Idaho’s labor shortage? Letting younger teens serve alcohol, retailers say

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFLmU_0eEPwEv200

Idaho retailers are hoping the Legislature will give the green light to lowering the age a teenager can serve or handle alcohol on the job from 19 years of age to 17 to help with the labor crisis facing businesses across the state.

Pam Eaton, president and chief executive officer of the Idaho Retailers Association, presented Senate Bill 1308 to the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday and said the change would immediately help restaurants and other establishments that serve alcohol. Under existing Idaho law, workers who are 19 and older can sell, serve, possess and dispense liquor, beer and wine as part of their employment. It does not permit alcohol to be sold or distributed to the worker.

“Between COVID(-19) and the labor shortage, our industry has been hit as hard, if not harder than most industries throughout Idaho,” Eaton said. “I’m bringing forward this (bill) because it’s something easy that can be done that could go a long way in helping these industries today with what they’re facing.”

Businesses across the state have reported struggles with hiring over the past year as Idaho’s unemployment rate continued to drop to historically low levels. Amid all of that, Eaton said teenagers are the one group of employees that businesses have been able to hire in recent months. The association had considered a proposal to lower the age to 16 but thought the Legislature might be more willing to accept 17 as the threshold.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Across U.S., only Maine has set alcoholic serving age at 17

According to the Alcohol Policy Information System , most states across the country set the age to serve beer, wine and liquor at 18, while others such as Alaska and Utah set the age at 21. If Idaho lowered the age to 17, it would join Maine as one of two states with that age limit. Some states require a supervisor to be present for the teenager to legally serve alcohol, but Idaho does not.

Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said he had some reservations about the idea, and asked if the teenagers in question would be working under Idaho’s training wage, which is a minimum of $4.25 per hour that can be paid to employees under 20 years of age for the first 90 calendar days of employment.

Eaton said she doesn’t think any teenagers working in retail jobs across Idaho right now are making the training wage because of the shortage. Workers are needed and they are being paid well, she said.

Burgoyne also asked why the bill did not include a sunset clause that would revert the age back to 19 when the pandemic and labor shortages have receded. Eaton said she didn’t think it was necessary because the change would open more doors to teen workers.

“This is actually giving the opportunity for teenagers to access a greater variety of positions and actually help them work their way up in the business much quicker than they can today, because there are so many areas in our businesses where it’s just too difficult to have a teenager work in those positions because of our current laws,” Eaton said.

The committee voted to introduce the bill, and it could be heard in the coming days of the session.

The post One way to ease Idaho’s labor shortage? Letting younger teens serve alcohol, retailers say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 2/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun will publish this update on Idaho hospitals daily, except for holidays and Saturdays. Idaho’s coronavirus hospitalizations are trending in the right direction, with fewer people hospitalized and newly admitted each day. However, more patients are sick enough to need intensive care. Several days last week, more than 40% of ICU […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 2/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Out of Idaho’s statewide candidates: Who’s got the cash?

When it comes to campaigning, having cash on hand is important to be able to respond quickly as the race develops and to compete with challengers for the same seat. While some candidates appear to be holding on to cash and waiting to spend large amounts of it, others in the race for statewide office […] The post Out of Idaho’s statewide candidates: Who’s got the cash? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

House bill would protect doctors, nurses, pharmacists who defy COVID treatment guidelines

A bill in the Idaho Legislature would protect the licenses of doctors, nurses and pharmacists who prescribe or dispense unproven medications for COVID-19. Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, presented the legislation Friday to the House Business Committee. The committee voted by a voice vote to introduce the bill. The bill would prohibit licensing boards from taking […] The post House bill would protect doctors, nurses, pharmacists who defy COVID treatment guidelines appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House passes bill requiring permission for local governments to remove monuments

The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would require local governments or schools to get permission from the Idaho State Historical Society’s board before removing a monument. If passed into law, House Bill 531 would also require school districts to get the same permission to rename a school dedicated to the memory […] The post Idaho House passes bill requiring permission for local governments to remove monuments appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Business
State
Utah State
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to consider bills making changes to voting and voter affiliation laws

Two bills that would make changes to the delivery of absentee ballots and deadlines for affiliating with a political party are heading to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. Both bills also include emergency clauses, which would make them effective for this year’s May 17 primary elections if they become law.  The first […] The post Idaho House to consider bills making changes to voting and voter affiliation laws appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Don’t nurse that Moscow mule. It could be a health hazard, a new study finds.

HELENA, Mont. — The popular cocktail known as the Moscow mule supposedly gets some of its flavor from the frosty copper mug it’s served in — the shiny metal oxidizes slightly and enhances the drink’s aroma and effervescence. Flavor, however, is not the only thing the copper cup imparts. A study published in the January/February […] The post Don’t nurse that Moscow mule. It could be a health hazard, a new study finds. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HELENA, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Little’s education aide joins private firm — which received a $3.5 million no-bid contract

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 15, 2022 Greg Wilson, Gov. Brad Little’s point person on education issues, spent the summer of 2021 working on a multi-pronged K-12 student data management project. He communicated with several potential vendors, including SAS Institute Inc., a Cary, N.C.-based data analytics firm. In October, SAS signed a $3.5 million […] The post Little’s education aide joins private firm — which received a $3.5 million no-bid contract appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON — U.S. House members wrestled Tuesday with how to address a spike in travelers trying to bring firearms through airport screening points in carry-on bags. During 2021, Transportation Security Administration officers detected 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, 86 percent of which were loaded. That number was up from the previous record of 4,432 discovered in […] The post U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic#Legislature#Food Drink#Senate#Covid
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Health and Welfare asks the Legislature to shore up public health

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is the largest government agency in the state — with oversight of everything from laboratory testing, to foster child placements, to Medicaid health insurance, to food assistance, to homes for people with disabilities, and much more. Now rounding the corner into the third year of a COVID-19 pandemic, […] The post Idaho Health and Welfare asks the Legislature to shore up public health appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court upholds new congressional redistricting plan

The Idaho Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday upholding the state’s new congressional redistricting plan and political boundaries, thereby resolving the final legal challenge over the redistricting process. The ruling clears up big unanswered questions heading into this year’s elections. It means the new congressional boundaries will be in place without delaying the May […] The post Idaho Supreme Court upholds new congressional redistricting plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Senate passes bill to establish grant program for Idaho students to combat learning loss

The Idaho Senate passed two bills on Thursday — one providing funding to parents to help meet the educational needs of a child and to address learning loss, and one exempting guns from the state’s laws around disaster declarations. Senate Bill 1255 establishes the Empowering Parents Grant Program, which would be funded by $50 million […] The post Senate passes bill to establish grant program for Idaho students to combat learning loss appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As Idaho Legislature considers resolution, children’s mental health deserves deeper discussion

After the last two years, you would think we’d all be health experts. We’ve trained ourselves to spot symptoms and methods to keep ourselves safe and healthy, but even amid a health crisis, we are forgetting to talk about mental health. While a recent resolution in the Legislature highlights the impact of child trauma, investments […] The post As Idaho Legislature considers resolution, children’s mental health deserves deeper discussion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill blocking local governments and schools from requiring masks in Idaho moves to House floor

A bill that would prohibit local governments, school districts and state officials from requiring masks in Idaho is headed to the House floor for a vote.  Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, is sponsoring House Bill 514. If the bill becomes law, cities, counties, health districts and local school boards would be prohibited from requiring masks […] The post Bill blocking local governments and schools from requiring masks in Idaho moves to House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House of Representatives calls for increasing grocery tax credit by $20

After a long debate Thursday, the Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill that would increase the tax credit for groceries Idahoans receive by $20. If passed into law, House Bill 509 would increase the grocery tax credit from $100 to $120 beginning in tax year 2023. For eligible seniors, the grocery tax credit would […] The post Idaho House of Representatives calls for increasing grocery tax credit by $20 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill shortening Idaho candidates’ filing period could be amended after confusion about timeline

A bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature that would shorten the time period that candidates have to file paperwork to run for office has hit a snag that would likely prevent the legislation from taking effect before this year’s primary election, should the bill pass into law. The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to […] The post Bill shortening Idaho candidates’ filing period could be amended after confusion about timeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

McGeachin task force member faces electioneering charge

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 9, 2022 A member of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education task force is facing a criminal electioneering charge in Kootenai County. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Tuesday on the complaint against Laura Van Voorhees, stemming from her conduct as a poll worker in November. Van Voorhees, of Hayden, is […] The post McGeachin task force member faces electioneering charge appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

CDC preps guidance for governors on relaxing COVID rules, but states forge ahead

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing guidance for governors about when to relax masking and other measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, but doesn’t want to release those instructions just yet. Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that it’s too soon to begin rolling back masking and other public […] The post CDC preps guidance for governors on relaxing COVID rules, but states forge ahead appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee approves post-election audits bill

The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced two bills Wednesday morning related to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, including a new law that would require post-election audits of a random selection of counties after a general or primary election. Senate Bill 1274 was introduced to the committee by Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock, who […] The post Idaho Senate committee approves post-election audits bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

States target ballot drop boxes in fight over voting rights

Ballot drop boxes are so secure they’ve survived getting hit by an SUV and rolled by a school bus — yet much of the battle over voting rights has centered on the big metal boxes. In the November 2020 general election, nearly 40 states had ballot drop boxes available and more voters used drop boxes […] The post States target ballot drop boxes in fight over voting rights appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

GOP legislators introduce two new bills to change Idaho’s voting procedures

The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee introduced a pair of new bills Monday that would change voting procedures ahead of this year’s primary elections. One bill, House Bill 549, is a voter identification bill that sponsors are calling the Secure Election Act.  If passed into law, House Bill 549 would make it so that […] The post GOP legislators introduce two new bills to change Idaho’s voting procedures appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
973
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy