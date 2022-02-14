ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson found guilty in federal tax fraud case

By Meghan Dwyer
WCIA
WCIA
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CN1uX_0eEPvlt600

CHICAGO — Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson has been found guilty in his federal tax fraud case.

A jury, which only deliberated for a few hours, found the 11th Ward alderman guilty on all seven counts.

Throughout the trial, federal prosecutors painted Daley Thompson as a liar and tax cheat in a case that centered around more than $250,000 in loans. They said he knew exactly what he was doing.

Prosecutors believe Daley Thompson only made one payment over the years on those loans and improperly claimed years of tax deductions for interest he never paid.

Federal prosecutors also claim Daley Thompson lied about how much he owed to the bank, downplaying the amount by $109,000.

In response, Daley Thompson’s attorney told jurors his client simply forgot about that amount.

The defense went on to say the tax deductions, totaling more than $15,000 dollars over five years stemmed from a bank error that classified the loans as a mortgage and that Thompson simply never noticed.

Daley Thompson was charged in April last year with filing false federal income tax returns from 2013-2017. In addition, was charged with lying to the feds about how much he owed to Washington Federal Bank in Bridgeport.

Because he was convicted, the grandson of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of Richard M. Daley, will have to step down as alderman and Mayor Lightfoot will appoint a replacement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

First Illinois convict to have medical release despite 300 year sentence

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Trooper Layton Davis was shot and killed in 1976 by Aaron Hyche. Hyche was just recently released from prison because of health concerns. Effingham’s Deputy Chief of Police, Kurt Davis, is the grandson of the slain Trooper. He weighed in on Hyche’s release. “It’s crushing to be really honest,” […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police Department hiring entry-level and experienced police officers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting applications for entry-level police officer testing on an ongoing, continuous basis. Candidate pools will be pulled monthly for review as part of the City’s Entry-Level Police Officer hiring process. Anyone interested in learning about the Champaign Police Department, the hiring process and salary and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Bridgeport, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign selling residential lots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is selling six parcels of vacant land it owns throughout the city. The parcels are meant to accommodate a single-family home and are being sold through a bidding process. Bids must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk, located at 102 North Neil Street, by […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

License plate reader leads to arrest

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — New devices are helping authorities fight crime in Champaign County. Automatic license plate readers led to an arrest in Champaign County over the weekend. “This is the first kind of bigger case for us,” Pat Wade, University of Illinois Police, said. “We’re hoping that they are going to be productive when […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers examine building codes, emergency alert protocols in wake of deadly Edwardsville tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A panel of House lawmakers reviewed building code protocols and heard testimony from emergency management experts at a warehouse standards hearing on Monday in an effort to improve workplace safety during natural disasters. The House Labor and Commerce Committee held the hearing in response to the EF-3 tornado that tore the […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard M. Daley
Person
Daley Thompson
Person
Patrick Daley Thompson
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeks help with information on burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance regarding recent burglaries. According to police, an unknown suspect entered Winston’s Old Bank on David Street in Sidney at around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 6. They said the suspect broke into the gaming/gambling machines and stole the cash from within the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Fraud#Washington Federal Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Vaccine clinics in Springfield, Decatur announced for this week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and City of Springfield are each holding a pair of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in their jurisdictions. The first clinic in Macon County will be at the MCHS building in Decatur, located at 1221 East Condit Street on Wednesday. The clinic will last from 8:30 […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WCIA

Illinois American Water submits rate change request

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Customers of Illinois American Water may see an increase in their water and wastewater bills next year. The Illinois American Water filed a request on Thursday with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) for adjustment in water and wastewater base rates. The spokesperson for the Illinois American Water, Karen Cotton, said this is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Arrest made in connection to missing infant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a woman in connection to a missing baby out of Bloomington. In a news release, officers stated Kimberlee A. Burton, who already being held at the McLean County Jail for retail theft on Saturday, was arrested on Monday for two counts of felony child endangerment. Burton is […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy