Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Valentine’s Day with special treats
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Staff at Brookfield Zoo made sure their animals felt the love on Valentine’s Day.
Several animals were given heart-shape treats or fruit to celebrate the big day.
The zoo’s Galapagos and sulcata tortoises were treated to watermelon in the shape of hearts. Owen and Taylor, the zoo’s California sea lions and Kiinaq, a grey seal, received frozen heart-shaped treats.
