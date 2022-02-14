ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Fired Shelby County Health official speaks out

By April Thompson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the first people who lost their job over Shelby County’s handling of the COVID vaccine is speaking out.

Dr. Judy Martin was the Chief of Nursing and Head of Immunizations at the Shelby County Health Department. Now, she wants to clear her name, and she is suing Shelby County government to make it happen.

April Thompson was the first reporter she spoke with regarding the debacle that led to her being forced out.

“One of the things that hurt the most was hearing myself being mis-characterized to the public,“ Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Judy Martin speaking out about her ouster from the Shelby County Health Department just one year ago.

“It was absolutely not a voluntary retirement,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin said she became the scapegoat in the height of the COVID crisis when doses of vaccine were allowed to expire.

She said she first found out about them when she visited the Health Department pharmacist.

“And she said, oh, no, that’s expired. And so, it startled me. I asked, well, what are you saying?” Dr. Martin said.

Martin said she reported it to the Health Department Director, Alisa Haushalter, and they both tried to reach the state but couldn’t get a response for days.

“As I moved into that role of being responsible for the COVID vaccine effort, I had not been privy to the information about how to report vaccine loss,” Dr. Martin said.

She said more vaccine doses were lost when schools requested more than they actually used.

Dr. Martin said all of this was during the height of one of the worst snowstorms and many places, including the Shelby County Health Department, were shutdown.

But, she was still getting vaccines to places that needed them.

“I was stuck in ice that snow trying to get from one location to the other and then called to go to a different location,” Dr. Martin said.

Martin said she even took some vaccine home to make sure she could get it out to the locations.

By the time the state came to Shelby County to investigate, everyone was feeling the heat.

“I knew it was a problem because I did not want to be involved in a waste situation,” Dr. Martin said.

However, Dr. Martin feels she was the one who took the fall.

A statement from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shortly after Dr. Martin’s announced retirement said, “The county had terminated a site manager who allegedly provided what he described as ‘false information'”.

“The county needed a scapegoat in the situation. And they blamed Ms. Martin,” Jarrett Spence, Dr. Martin’s attorney said.

Martin has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation, back pay and a name clearing hearing.

“And they sought to lay not just the the falling apart on her, but more importantly, that somehow she was responsible for misrepresenting concealing, withholding or falsifying critical information to the next level of government.” Andrew Horvath

After 18 years at the Health Department, Dr. Martin said she never expected this.

“It was extremely hurtful to be blamed for the situation,” Dr. Martin said.

Shelby County officials would not comment on the suit.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

WREG

Mayor pushes team to solve power outage issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland said he plans to work with MLGW to appoint an advisory board to solve the ongoing problem of power outages after weather events. Strickland brought up the plan in an appearance before City Council on Tuesday. Power outages affected about 1 in 3 customers for days after a Feb. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Most rural counties in Mississippi

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Tennessee county sees largest-ever meth bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced a major bust in Gibson County that resulted in 30 pounds of methamphetamines being confiscated, along with other drugs. Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter said deputies in Madison County pulled over a Mercedes on Saturday night that had a strong odor of marijuana coming […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Police issues City Watch for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered adult and they need your help finding him. Police said Rico Williams was last seen on the 3000 block of Scenic Highway in Memphis, Tennessee on January 24, 2022 around 5 p.m. Reports indicate he left the house, but does […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Memphis woman’s car found in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Memphis woman has been found. Ashley McDonald was first reported missing in November. She was reportedly going to Batesville, Mississippi on Thanksgiving to meet a man. Now, McDonald’s vehicle has been found in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi — nearly 100 miles away from her southeast Memphis home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

