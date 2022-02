Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans are heading to the polls for the 2022 primary, and voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including governor, and district-based congressional and legislative seats. Early voting lasts from Monday through Feb. 25, and election day is March 1. Historically, voter participation in midterm primary elections is dismal in Texas, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO