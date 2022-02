About a year and a half ago I got to witness the testing of a county’s ballot counting computer. The auditor’s office filled out about 600 test ballots. The county voting officials hand counted the test ballots several times for an accurate count. A representative from the Secretary of State office and the county auditor then placed the test ballots in the ballot counting computer machine. A paper print out was generated of the test ballot results. The county auditor started reading out loud the hand count results and the Secretary of State representative was reading the computer generated test ballot results. Obviously this process took some time to complete. The test proved that the ballot counting computer was functioning accurately.

