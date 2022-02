BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Roughly 40% of people who have had COVID-19 across the world have suffered long-term effects, according to a study by the University of Michigan. A different study by the Mayo Clinic say most people who have COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people, even those who had mild symptoms of the disease, continue to experience symptoms months after their initial recovery. Symptoms like loss of smell or taste, brain fog, muscle pain or headaches, fatigue, joint and chest pain have been reported to linger for weeks to months after infection.

BRYAN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO