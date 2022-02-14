Stitt picks QuikTrip executive for State Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed an executive for a chain of convenience stores on Monday to serve on the State Board of Education.

Stitt announced the appointment of Sarah Lepak to replace Bill Flanagan on the seven-member board that oversees the State Department of Education.

Lepak is the senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp. Her LinkedIn profile shows she previously worked as assistant general counsel at Gateway Mortgage Group, the mortgage group Stitt founded and headed before his election as governor.

Lepak fills the seat from which Flanagan resigned. The unexpired term ends in 2023.

Lepak graduated from Claremore Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma and received her law degree from the University of Kansas.