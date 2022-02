MORGAN HILL (KPIX) — Some residents in a Morgan Jill neighborhood are blaming an area dam construction project on the influx wild pigs running amok, tearing up lawns and eating gardens where they live. Wild pigs have long been a problem in the Morgan Hill foothills, but neighbors in the Jackson Oaks subdivision say lately the problems have only gotten worse. One neighbor’s security camera caught the culprits at work: a family of wild pigs, rooting around a lush lawn, looking for food and doing a lot of landscape destruction. ”At least three or four pigs came and they dug it all up...

