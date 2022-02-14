ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Best Egg Salad Recipe

A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
RECIPES
ABC 4

Loaded baked potato soup

One of our favorite chefs joined us in the kitchen today making a hearty potato soup. Randy Crane shares great food and always brings a smile to our faces. 4 Large Baking Potatoes (Russet) 2/3 cup flour. 1/2 teaspoon pepper. 1 teaspoon season salt. 1 cup sour cream. 10 bacon...
RECIPES
pdxfoodpress.com

A gourd-geous soup recipe

Chef Scott loves this rich and creamy soup recipe he adapted from Suzanne Goin’s Sunday Suppers at Lucques. The deep red-orange hue of the kabocha squash makes for a stunning soup, especially when accented with crème fraîche and spiced and candied pumpkin seeds. The Ele-pail returns!. An...
RECIPES
inspiralized.com

Lentil Lasagna Soup with Zucchini

This vegetarian lasagna soup has all the comforting flavors and textures of lasagna, without the long oven times or layering of noodles. Lentils give the soup a solid protein boost, while the noodles, sauce, and fluffy ricotta make it a lasagna soup. Bundle up with this healthy, vegetable-packed soup this winter.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Colds#Ailments#Healthy Living#Food Drink
Reader's Digest

Is Eggplant a Fruit or a Vegetable?

From eggplant parm to stir-fry, ratatouille to roasted vegetables, this delicious purple food is the star of many of our favorite dishes. We know it’s tasty, and it’s definitely one of our five a day, but there’s a little confusion about how it should be classified—namely, is eggplant a fruit or a vegetable?
FOOD & DRINKS
simplygluten-free.com

Tomato Tortilla Soup

This Tomato Tortilla Soup is a quick and easy dish that is not just gluten-free but vegetarian, too. It’s full of flavor and is wonderful served for lunch with some chips and guacamole on the side. It’s almost like tortilla soup and tomato soup got together and decided to have a lunch date – I think you’ll want to be invited to this date.
RECIPES
The Daily South

21 Meatless Soup Recipes That Make Vegetables the Star of the Show

If you're looking to add some new homemade soup recipes to your dinner lineup, this list of veggie-packed soups is a great place to start. While we'll always love a big batch of homemade chili or pot of warm chicken noodle soup, these recipes prove that you don't necessarily need meat to make a delicious and filling soup. Even though most of these meatless soups are still hearty enough to be a meal on their own, they also make great companions for serving alongside of salads and sandwiches. Plus, they're a delicious way to up the vegetable intake in a way that both kids and adults will enjoy.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chickpea Noodle Soup

3 sprigs thyme (or ½ teaspoon herbes de Provence) 2 tablespoons white miso (or liquid aminos) 2 medium parsnips, peeled and diced (or swap in sweet potato) 1 medium rutabaga, peeled and diced (or swap in turnips) 1 small celeriac head, peeled and diced (or 3 stalks celery, sliced...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

CHEESY BEEF & POTATO CASSEROLE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cheesy Beef and Potato Casserole from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: The Union Club's 1889 Club Sandwich from Not Entirely Average, Triple Chip Strawberry Cookies from Nancy C and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Better than Bojangles Dirty Rice!
RECIPES
capenews.net

January Soups In February

I know it’s no longer National Soup Month, but I still have some excellent recipes to share with you. Weeks ago I sent out an email inquiry to local cooks who have been featured in this column, as well as some newer contacts who work with me in the culinary program at Highfield Hall & Gardens. Just like a community cookbook that features “the best of the best” of community recipes, this column has served as a showcase for some of the top recipes from many of our outstanding local cooks.
FALMOUTH, MA
kjrh.com

SYF- Tomato Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12. 1 large carrot, chopped (1 heaping cup) 2 celery ribs, chopped (1 heaping cup) 2 dried bay leaves (optional) 1. Heat a large stock or soup pot over medium heat. Add oil and heat until shimmering, 1-2 minutes. 2. Add onion, garlic, carrots, and...
RECIPES
ilovetheupperwestside.com

A New Soup + Cracker Bar

Eight Ladles — a new soup and cracker bar serving eight kinds of soups with flavors changing weekly — has opened within Thyme and Tonic at 474 Columbus Ave (just off the corner of 83rd Street). “NYC’s FIRST SOUP AND CRACKER BAR IS FINALLY HERE!” Thyme and Tonic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gettysburg Times

In the vegetable patch this year

Interest in vegetable gardening has increased greatly since 2020, when we all “stayed home.” This surge of interest has given some folks an opportunity to work the soil, find peace with nature, provide fresh produce for their family, and spend some purposeful time outdoors. The Master Gardeners will...
GARDENING
nwestiowa.com

Soup for supper

Explore fun recipes at the next Luncheon with Instruction. Nothing warms a person up in the middle of winter quite like a hearty, steaming bowl of soup. Stews and chowders stocked full of piping hot ingredients are sure to make the coldest days seem not quite so frigid. Guests of...
MILFORD, IA
EatingWell

How to Melt Any Vegetable

You know that sensation you get when you bite into something that's crisp and delicate on the outside and smooth and succulent on the inside? Think of the best French fry you've ever eaten. That clash of textures–crispy verse creamy–can be achieved by a simple cooking technique called melting. While potatoes may be the best example of the power of melting veg, you can melt a vast array of vegetables. To name a few: radishes, carrots, parsnips, beets, rutabagas, turnips, eggplant, squashes, sun chokes, jicama, yucca, cabbages, onions.... You get the picture. Here are the kitchen tools you'll need, plus an easy-to-follow formula to melt any vegetable your heart desires.
RECIPES
alive.com

Roasted Root Vegetables with Pomegranate

Coriander- and cumin-seasoned winter root vegetables get a burst of juicy fresh flavour with a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds, packed with vitamins C and K. A bright burst of chopped cilantro finishes off this earthy dish. Double the recipe to serve a few more. How to seed a pomegranate. Get...
RECIPES
aroundthetownchicago.com

Another Soup

For over a year we have been having food delivered to our home by Meal Village. This has been a lifesaver during the Covid era as when we cannot get out ( or couldn’t) we had easy to prepare meals. There are some breakfasts, salads and wonderful dinners. Jane loves the salads and the Meatloaf and chicken dinners. I truly enjoy the different chilis and their mac n’ cheese is a delight.
RECIPES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Deciding what vegetables to grow

Garden and seed catalogs have been arriving for a while now. When flipping through catalogs, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the choices. Unfortunately, you probably don’t have room (or time) to grow everything you see, no matter how amazing it seems. So how should you go about choosing what vegetables to grow this year?
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy