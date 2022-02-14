You know that sensation you get when you bite into something that's crisp and delicate on the outside and smooth and succulent on the inside? Think of the best French fry you've ever eaten. That clash of textures–crispy verse creamy–can be achieved by a simple cooking technique called melting. While potatoes may be the best example of the power of melting veg, you can melt a vast array of vegetables. To name a few: radishes, carrots, parsnips, beets, rutabagas, turnips, eggplant, squashes, sun chokes, jicama, yucca, cabbages, onions.... You get the picture. Here are the kitchen tools you'll need, plus an easy-to-follow formula to melt any vegetable your heart desires.

