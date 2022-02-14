Man Charged With Stalking After Allegedly Using GPS Tracking Device On Ex's SUV

Police in Texas are still looking for a man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend after tracking her with a GPS device for many months. According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Angel Montes, 35, went missing along with Camerina Trujillo Perez, 38, last month from Pflugerville, a city suburb of Austin. The sheriff, Sally Hernandez, said Ms Perez’s family did not feel that she would “willingly leave her family, job and life behind” in a statement on 31 January and that police needed to “find her and Luis Montes as quickly as possible”. Five days later, the sheriff said...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO