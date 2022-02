2021 record:11-6 Offseason in three or fewer words:Improve problem areas. There will be no dramatic changes for the Bills this offseason, with much of the roster set to return and the team hiring from within to replace offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who accepted a head-coach gig with the Giants. Instead, the focus needs to be on adding to key areas like cornerback and getting more speed at receiver. Continuing to support quarterback Josh Allen in a variety of ways is important, while getting creative with some cap moves to add to the roster. -- Alaina Getzenberg.

