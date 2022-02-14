ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Valentine’s Day for kids in Rockford hospital

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QaeX_0eEPtgP300

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music fans made Valentine’s Day special for some of Rockford’s smallest hospital patients.

The holiday is definitely not as fun in a medical bed, which is why Keith Urban fans donated 200 stuffed monkey toys to UW Health Swedish American Hospital.

The toys will be handed out to kids in various hospital departments.

“We are predominately using them in pediatrics, but we did pediatric outpatient therapy, we did the outpatient lab, I’ve taken them down to the emergency room so we can try to touch as many children as possible today and probably throughout the week,” said Stacy Zell-Weavel, UW Health’s child life coordinator.

This was the 15th year that Keith Urban fans have purchased gifts for sick children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford blood center is getting a little bigger

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center hopes that an expansion will inspire more people to roll up their sleeves. The old Amcore Training Center on Longwood Street is being transformed into a blood donation center. It is next to the current blood center, which will become the RRVBC’s administrative building. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford hospital loosening visitor restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local health system is loosening restrictions on visitors to its hospitals. Patients at UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital will now be allowed one guest. Pediatric and neo-natal patients can have two visitors. All guests will be screened, and masks are required. Visitors were banned back in November as the omicron variant […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cupid spreading love with Llamagrams

OZARK, Mo. (WTVO) — A man in Missouri spread love in the Ozarks this Valentine’s Day with the help of some unusual furry friends. Jason Farley is the mastermind behind the “Llamagram.” He said that Peaches and Elsa deliver more smiles than people can imagine when he shows up at nursing homes, businesses or someone’s […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford animal shelter holds “Furball”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal welfare non-profit hosted their annual fundraiser on Saturday. Paws Humane Society welcomed the community to their “Furball” at the Radisson in Rockford. Money collected helps more rescues find their forever homes. Susan Golan, executive director of the Paws Humane Society, credits the community’s support for keeping them running. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford museum tells the story of escaped slave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum hosted a meet and greet with a local actor playing an escaped slave, as part of celebrating Black History Month. Midway Village Museum also paid tribute to Black History Month with an exhibit on two of Rockford’s earliest Black residents. Residents chatted on Sunday with the actors that […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native makes her Broadway debut

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford native had a Valentine’s Day that she will never forget, though it is probably not for the reason people might typically think of for this holiday. Sharon Sachs’ childhood dream came true on Monday when she became a Broadway actress. “We were the first tour that was out and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store holds free t-shirt print day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Love was in the air at a local t-shirt print shop. The Rockford Art Deli, 402 E State St., hosted their first “Free Print Day” of the year on Saturday, in honor of Valentine’s Day. “We Are Rad Together” is this year’s design, and the shop’s employees said that they enjoy […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Urban
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14th anniversary of NIU mass shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman claimed the lives of five Northern Illinois University students 14 years ago. The NIU community gathered in remembrance once again on Monday. Bells tolled five times at exactly 3:06 p.m. outside of Cole Hall, once for each student killed; Ryanne Mace, Julianna Gehant, Cataline Garcia, Gayle Dubowski and Dan […]
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Uw Health#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Getting jazzy in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A music tradition in the “Forest City” filled a local college with live music. Rock Valley College hosted their 38th Annual Jazz Festival on Saturday evening. The fest was free and open to the public, and musicians played 6 to 10 p.m. “Never take live music for granted,” said Reggie Thomas, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Scientists cure woman of HIV for the first time

(WTVO) — Scientists on an American research team have reportedly cured HIV in a woman for the first time ever. According to NBC News, the researchers used a stem cell transplant method to treat the woman, who now joins three men whom scientists have “likely cured” of an HIV infection, the virus that causes AIDS. […]
SCIENCE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Catholic priest resigns after 20 years of performing invalid baptisms

PHOENIX, Az. (WTVO) — A Catholic priest in Phoenix, who has performed thousands of baptisms over 20 years, has resigned after it was revealed he had been performing baptisms incorrectly, invalidating them, marriages and holy orders. According to Australia’s ABC News, Father Andres Arango used the word “we” instead of “I” during his ceremonies for […]
PHOENIX, AZ
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy