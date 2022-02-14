Parkland Massacre Survivor David Hogg On School Shootings Rising Again: ‘Major Gaps Within Our Social Safety Net’

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" to prevent gun violence. Driving the news: Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act," but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.
WASHINGTON — A father of one of the 2018 Parkland shooting victims climbed a crane in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning to protest an end to gun violence. Monday is the fourth anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members.
PARKLAND, Fla. — It's been four years since 17 students and staff were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018. Seventeen others were injured. The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, assembled his AR-15 rifle in the stairwell and opened fire in the "freshman building."
The father of a Parkland, Florida high school shooting victim climbed a 150ft (47m) crane in front of the White House on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting. Manual Oliver demanded that President Biden prioritise gun violence prevention with new government initiatives. Oliver was on top of the crane for at least four hours before he was arrested.
WASHINGTON — One father balanced on a crane 150 feet in the air, demanding a meeting with President Joe Biden. Another planned to eat crepes, his son’s favorite food. A mother went to a cemetery with family and friends carrying flowers and sage. It’s been four years since...
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Marking four years since his son Joaquin was murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, Manuel Oliver climbed a construction tower next to the White House to drop a banner calling for President Biden to pass gun legislation.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina agencies have announced a guide on how to support victims and family members of mass casualty events. The 95-page guide’s creation was spurred by the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting, in which nine people were killed in 2015. “The office learned that the coordination of multiple entities – prosecutors, […]
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Penny Pagano suffered from panic attacks after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. “I had just left the 1200 building prior to him entering the staircase,” she said about the shooting. The teacher no longer works at MSD. She transferred...
Every year, the shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead looms large over the idyllic town of Parkland in Southern Florida, but for 19-year-old Darian Williams, the day has evolved into a reminder that life must go on. "That was a sucker punch that started life for me,"...
President Biden said Monday that Congress must act to help Americans “keep each other safe” on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which killed 14 students and three staff members. “On this difficult day, we mourn with the...
More than 300 people gathered Monday evening at Pine Trails Park in Parkland to honor the 17 people killed and the 17 others injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. For some victims’ loved ones, the loss is still fresh. Parents, friends, students and school staff came...
On Feb. 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz took an Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a black duffle bag. The events following would become one of the deadliest school shootings in the history of the United States, sparking movements lasting years later. Remembering: The lives lost in the Parkland...
On Feb. 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting spree lasted seven minutes. At about 2:30 in the afternoon, it became apparent to the students and staff that something terrible was about to happen. Right before classes were supposed to be dismissed, police were called to respond to an active shooter.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland-- all three have tragedy associated with their names. But the mass shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School changed Florida school safety precautions forever. “The most important one was Governor Scott, who was our Florida governor then, said we are going to...
WASHINGTON — The father of a Parkland shooting victim climbed a construction tower in D.C. next to the White House to drop a banner calling for the president of the United States to pass gun legislation. Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed at Stoneman Douglas High...
