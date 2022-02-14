ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Massacre Survivor David Hogg On School Shootings Rising Again: ‘Major Gaps Within Our Social Safety Net’

Axios

Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" to prevent gun violence. Driving the news: Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act," but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.
BBC

The father of a Parkland school shooting victim scales a crane near the White House.

The father of a Parkland, Florida high school shooting victim climbed a 150ft (47m) crane in front of the White House on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting. Manual Oliver demanded that President Biden prioritise gun violence prevention with new government initiatives. Oliver was on top of the crane for at least four hours before he was arrested.
WALB 10

Parkland school shooting remembrance sparks call to action

A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS) Social media shows Russian military buildup on Ukraine border. The movement of Russian military vehicles is being chronicled on social media. FDA wants more data on COVID shots for young kids. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health officials are warning...
CBS Miami

‘A Little Sacrifice’: Manny Oliver, Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim, Climbs Construction Tower In DC To Drop Banner Calling For Biden To Pass Gun Legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Marking four years since his son Joaquin was murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, Manuel Oliver climbed a construction tower next to the White House to drop a banner calling for President Biden to pass gun legislation. Then he was taken into police custody, and released several hours later. Monday evening, he told CBS4 why he did it. “We’ve been trying, always, to convince people that this is not the normal, this is not a thing you should accept. You have to reject this, you have to be offended. Today was another way of doing...
Click10.com

Parkland school shooting survivor reunited with service dog

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Penny Pagano suffered from panic attacks after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. “I had just left the 1200 building prior to him entering the staircase,” she said about the shooting. The teacher no longer works at MSD. She transferred...
New York Post

Biden urges gun control efforts on Parkland school shooting anniversary

President Biden said Monday that Congress must act to help Americans “keep each other safe” on the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which killed 14 students and three staff members. “On this difficult day, we mourn with the...
WPBF News 25

Timeline: Court events following Parkland school shooting

On Feb. 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz took an Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a black duffle bag. The events following would become one of the deadliest school shootings in the history of the United States, sparking movements lasting years later. Remembering: The lives lost in the Parkland...
News4Jax.com

Remembering the Parkland school massacre: 4 years later

On Feb. 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting spree lasted seven minutes. At about 2:30 in the afternoon, it became apparent to the students and staff that something terrible was about to happen. Right before classes were supposed to be dismissed, police were called to respond to an active shooter.
WJHG-TV

Parkland shooting still impacting Florida schools four years later

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland-- all three have tragedy associated with their names. But the mass shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School changed Florida school safety precautions forever. “The most important one was Governor Scott, who was our Florida governor then, said we are going to...
Washington Post

A mother smoked marijuana in the front seat, sheriff says. In the back, her 4-year-old found a gun and shot himself.

With her three young children in the back seat, a Louisiana mother and her friend smoked marijuana in the front of the car, unaware of the danger lying just below them. They weren’t watching 4-year-old Jarion Walker, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Monday. Not when he found a gun under one of their seats, not as he was playing with it, not when he pressed it against his forehead.
