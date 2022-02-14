Parkland Massacre Survivor David Hogg On School Shootings Rising Again: ‘Major Gaps Within Our Social Safety Net’

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Marking four years since his son Joaquin was murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, Manuel Oliver climbed a construction tower next to the White House to drop a banner calling for President Biden to pass gun legislation. Then he was taken into police custody, and released several hours later. Monday evening, he told CBS4 why he did it. “We’ve been trying, always, to convince people that this is not the normal, this is not a thing you should accept. You have to reject this, you have to be offended. Today was another way of doing...

