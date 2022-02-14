PB&JJ’s: New Pickleball venue opening in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Grill announced that PB&JJ’s, a new pickleball venue in Uptown Fayetteville, is set to open on Tuesday, March 1.
According to a press release, the new pickleball venue will feature four professional-grade pickleball courts, an airstream trailer bar, a PB&JJ’s-specific food truck with peanut butter and jelly-themed menu items, and 1-2 other local food trucks available at different times.Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional to perform at JJ’s Live
The menu will consist of food options like a PB&J Burger, an Elvis Presley Sandwich (banana and peanut butter on Texas Toast, grilled), an Avocado Cobb Salad, the JJ’s Grill World Famous Cheeseburger and more.
“We cannot wait to introduce PB&JJ’s to Fayetteville,” said founder Jody Thornton. “We are confident people will fall in love with our delicious PB&J inspired menu items, cold beverages and friendly competition on the pickleball courts.”
The team at PB&JJ’s has organized a “Dink and Drink” Tournament for the venue’s opening weekend, March 5-6. The tournament is designed for all skill levels.
“The tournament is going to be a great opportunity for the community to check out our new spot,” said PB&JJ’s Director of Entertainment, Louie Moran. “We really encourage any and everybody to sign up. The cool part about pickleball is that it’s a really easy sport to pick up and play.”Pickleball is gaining popularity around NWA
PB&JJ’s shares an address with Fayetteville’s newest 2,500 person capacity live music venue, JJ’s Live (formally JBGB). Their 2022 concert season is in full swing.
Currently open air, PB&JJ’s is set to begin construction on a permanent court cover that will allow for year-round pickleball play. Beginning March 1, the courts will be open to all ages and can be reserved online. Open hours for PB&JJ’s are Sunday-Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
