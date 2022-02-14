‘Marry Me’ Director Kat Coiro To Helm Sony’s Adaptation Of Liane Moriarty’s ‘Husband’s Secret’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her rom-com Marry Me ‘s release this weekend, director Kat Coiro looks to have found her next project. Sources tell Deadline that Coiro has been set to direct Sony Pictures ’ The Husband’s Secret. The film, based on Liane Moriarty ’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller published in 2013, is currently in development, with plot details being kept under wraps. Christy Hall will adapt with Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth Of Field producing.

The novel follows three women whose lives unexpectedly interconnect after one of them discovers a devastating secret. Sources say it is unknown whether the film version will differ from the novel.

Moriarty is best known for her bestselling novel Big Little Lies, which was adapted into a TV series for HBO starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz and won eight Emmy Awards including for Outstanding Limited Series. Her most recent novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, was adapted for a limited series for Hulu, starring Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Up next, Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall will be adapted into a limited series at Peacock.

Coiro’s Marry Me bowed Friday in theaters and on Peacock with high marks from audiences, with a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson opened to $8.2 million and was the top-viewed film on the streamer Friday and Saturday.

Besides Marry Me, Coiro has become the go-to director for major TV pilots like the Peacock hit series Girls5eva and the anticipated She-Hulk series. Her other TV credits include Netflix’s Dead to Me , Showtime’s Shameless and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , as well as Modern Family , Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mozart in the Jungle .

She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.