‘Marry Me’ Director Kat Coiro To Helm Sony’s Adaptation Of Liane Moriarty’s ‘Husband’s Secret’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
23 hours ago
 23 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her rom-com Marry Me ‘s release this weekend, director Kat Coiro looks to have found her next project. Sources tell Deadline that Coiro has been set to direct Sony Pictures The Husband’s Secret. The film, based on Liane Moriarty ’s No. 1 New York Times bestseller published in 2013, is currently in development, with plot details being kept under wraps. Christy Hall will adapt with Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth Of Field producing.

The novel follows three women whose lives unexpectedly interconnect after one of them discovers a devastating secret. Sources say it is unknown whether the film version will differ from the novel.

Moriarty is best known for her bestselling novel Big Little Lies, which was adapted into a TV series for HBO starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz and won eight Emmy Awards including for Outstanding Limited Series. Her most recent novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, was  adapted for a limited series for Hulu, starring Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Up next, Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall will be adapted into a limited series at Peacock.

Coiro’s Marry Me bowed Friday in theaters and on Peacock with high marks from audiences, with a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson opened to $8.2 million and was the top-viewed film on the streamer Friday and Saturday.

Besides Marry Me, Coiro has become the go-to director for major TV pilots like the Peacock hit series Girls5eva and the anticipated She-Hulk series. Her other TV credits include Netflix’s Dead to Me , Showtime’s Shameless and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , as well as Modern Family , Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mozart in the Jungle .

She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

Deadline

Anna Nicole Smith Biopic ‘Hurricanna’ Heads To EFM With Holly Hunter Aboard & Cassian Elwes Among Producers

A biopic of model, actress and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith is in the works, we can reveal. Oscar winner Holly Hunter (Succession) is in talks to co-star in the project called Hurricanna, which Sierra/Affinity is launching for the virtual EFM. Glow star Betty Gilpin was until very recently in discussions to play the model, actress and TV personality but the actress has just had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The movie will chart how in an attempt to save Smith’s life, her devoted therapist, Khristine (Hunter), embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. Producers describe the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Bateman’s Wife: Everything To Know About Amanda Anka & Their 20 Year Marriage

Get the scoop on Amanda Anka, who has been happily married to actor Jason Bateman for over two decades. Avid TV and movie fans should be familiar with Jason Bateman. The 53-year-old A-list star is best known on the small screen for his roles in Arrested Development and Ozark. In film, he’s starred in Juno, Horrible Bosses, The Switch, Zootopia, and more. Jason is also a director, producer, and hosts the SmartLess podcast alongside Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. But what fans may forget about Jason is that he’s been happily married for over two decades now. His wife, Amanda Anka, is beautiful and talented in her own right. Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda and her everlasting romance with Jason.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'And Just Like That' Showrunner Reveals Why Kim Cattrall Isn't Welcome to Return

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has been noticeably absent from the show's HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, and now the series showrunner has revealed why she isn't welcome to return. While speaking to Variety, franchise creator Michael Patrick King was asked about Cattrall, and if the door would be "open" for her to return as Samantha in future projects or a potential Season 2 of the revival, presuming the series was picked up again. King replied with a decisive, "No."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

First-Time Oscar Nominees Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee On ‘The Power Of The Dog’s “Very Rare” Resonance, Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War,’ Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Elvis Pic & More

The Power of the Dog’s Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned their first Oscar nominations on Tuesday for their turns in the Jane Campion film, speaking with Deadline about its stellar reception and upcoming projects including the action epic Civil War, which the former is starring in for Alex Garland, and the Untitled Elvis Presley Project from Baz Luhrmann in which the latter shot a role. While Dunst wouldn’t disclose specifics as to the story of Civil War, she shared that the film will enter production in Atlanta in March. And while Smit-McPhee admits he only has “a small part” in...
MOVIES
Deadline

