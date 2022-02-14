ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Thousands gather to remember John Madden at Oakland Coliseum

By Eric Brooks
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

Click here to watch the Madden memorial.

Saying goodbye isn't easy.

When you're a legendary figure that's touched countless lives across America, it's all the more difficult. That's the case for John Madden , as thousands gather at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland for "One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden."

We've spent the week looking back at the coach's time on the sidelines, broadcast booth and KCBS Radio.

Now it's time for one final farewell.

The scoreboard lit up with John Madden's iconic silhouette. Photo credit Don Bastida/KCBS Radio

The list of speakers on Monday includes:
Steve Mariucci, NFL Network Broadcaster and Former Head Coach
Art Shell, Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame Player and Coach
Lesley Visser, Broadcaster
Matt Millen, Former Oakland Raiders Linebacker
Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders
Stan Bunger , Former KCBS Radio News Anchor Emeritus
Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Madden, son of John and Virginia Madden

There will also be video tributes and musical performances.

