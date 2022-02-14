WATCH: Thousands gather to remember John Madden at Oakland Coliseum

Click here to watch the Madden memorial.

Saying goodbye isn't easy.

When you're a legendary figure that's touched countless lives across America, it's all the more difficult. That's the case for John Madden , as thousands gather at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland for "One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden."

We've spent the week looking back at the coach's time on the sidelines, broadcast booth and KCBS Radio.

Now it's time for one final farewell.

The scoreboard lit up with John Madden's iconic silhouette. Photo credit Don Bastida/KCBS Radio

The list of speakers on Monday includes:

Steve Mariucci, NFL Network Broadcaster and Former Head Coach

Art Shell, Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame Player and Coach

Lesley Visser, Broadcaster

Matt Millen, Former Oakland Raiders Linebacker

Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders

Stan Bunger , Former KCBS Radio News Anchor Emeritus

Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Madden, son of John and Virginia Madden

There will also be video tributes and musical performances.