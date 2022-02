MACOMB/Moline, IL – Kristi Mindrup has been named Vice President of Quad Cities Campus Operations, effective Feb. 1. Mindrup, who has been assistant vice president for Quad Cities academic affairs since August 2009, has been serving as the interim administrator in charge of the WIU-Quad Cities campus since June 2020. Before being named assistant vice president, Mindrup was the director of instructional and administrative services at the WIU-QC campus from 2007-2009. Prior to that she served as assistant director to the associate provost-Quad Cities for three years and as assistant to the director of the WIU-QC campus from 2000 to 2003.

