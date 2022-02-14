ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What was life like as John Madden's son?

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XjW8_0eEPt0bu00

Editor's Note: KCBS Radio will have full coverage of John Madden's public memorial celebration online and on the air. You can stream the ceremony live on KCBSRadio.com starting at 5:30 p.m., and tune into KCBS Radio 106.9 FM and 740 AM.

Family, friends and fans will gather at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday evening to remember the late John Madden .

For most, he will be remembered for his championship-winning 10-year run as Oakland Raiders head coach, his Hall-of-Fame broadcasting career and the countless memorable appearances on KCBS Radio. However, his two sons, Joseph and Mike, will simply remember him as their dad.

"I've been asked my whole life 'hey what's it like to have John Madden as your dad?' I used to answer kind of in a flippant fashion 'well, he's the only dad I ever had, I don’t really know what to compare it to,'" Mike Madden told KCBS Radio's Holly Quan and Dan Mitchinson on Monday.

However, he acknowledged that while that sentiment still holds true, he has been able to appreciate the uniqueness of his upbringing.

"Dad was the head coach from the time I was 5 until 15, so to be that age and grow up with the Raiders and the success they had in 1976, was a pretty cool thing," he said.

The elder Madden helmed the Raiders from 1969-1978, highlighted a Super Bowl win over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976 by a score of 32 to 14. All tickets to Monday’s memorial are on sale for $32.14, in honor of that victory.

After retiring from coaching in 1978, Madden embarked on a 40-year career as a legendary TV commentator, often taking his family along for the ride with him.

"As we grew into adults and after college, I ended up coaching high school football at Foothill High out here in Pleasanton. Once our season was over, the first thing I would do is I'd catch a plane and go to wherever he was," the younger Madden said. "That would usually be the fun part of the season. I would fly to join him in Green Bay, or Dallas or New York City, and take the bus for a couple of weeks, and it was great. That's when the football games were fun and exciting, and then in the meantime, if you're stuck in Dallas on a Wednesday, you might be going to dinner with Jerry Jones."

All ticket proceeds from the memorial will go to the newly formed John Madden foundation, a scholarship fund aimed at providing opportunities to underserved Oakland youth . Mike Madden said creating the scholarship was one of the things his father did in the last several months of his life and his mom, Virginia, wants to continue that in John's name.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Oakland says goodbye to former Raiders coach John Madden

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When John Madden died in December, his widow Virginia knew exactly where she wanted to honor her late husband’s life. The place where Madden first came to fame, prowling the sideline at the Oakland Coliseum as the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Raiders. A few thousand fans showed up for the tribute to the Hall of Fame coach and iconic broadcaster. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre called Madden a “larger-than-life figure.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid delivered an emotional speech at John Madden's memorial

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to memorialize the late John Madden on Monday evening. Reid was one of eight speakers at Madden’s celebration of life at the Oakland Coliseum, where he delivered an emotional speech on his good friend. He spoke on the lessons he learned from Madden, the privilege it was to work alongside him to better the league and told some funny stories about him and the great coach and broadcaster. Those stories included their love of ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ and a story about Brett Favre playing a prank on Madden.
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

In Pleasanton, John Madden was 'a regular guy' for much of his life

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Pleasanton is home to nearly 80,000, and for 54 years, it was where one of the NFL's biggest stars resided. "You hear about celebrities getting hassled where ever they go. John [Madden] didn’t get hassled in Pleasanton. If someone came up to talk to him, you were like his best friend even if he just met you," said Dennis Miller, the former Tri-Valley Herald sports editor for 26 years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Mercury News

John Madden’s life is celebrated at the Coliseum where it all started with the Raiders

OAKLAND — The spirit of John Madden returned one last time Monday night to the venue that helped make him famous. The first time Madden walked the sidelines at the Coliseum as head coach of the Raiders was on Aug. 9, 1969, a few weeks after Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. It was a preseason game against the Baltimore Colts, with the Raiders losing 34-30. More than a month later, the Raiders opened the season at home against the Houston Oilers and won 21-17 — starting a 10-year run of success that eventually led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Madden
Person
Jerry Jones
ea.com

Remembering Coach John Madden

The below announcement was shared with Electronic Arts employees by our CEO Andrew Wilson. Our dear friend John Madden passed away in late December. His passing was a tremendous loss for the American football community, for the sports world at large, and for all of us at Electronic Arts. John was a member of our family from our earliest days. As the world remembers Coach Madden in memorial services this week, our hearts are heavy but full with all that he gave us.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Public Memorial Service for Legendary Raiders Coach John Madden

A public memorial service for former Raiders coach and legendary NFL analyst John Madden was held Monday in Oakland. "One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden" started at 5:30 p.m. PT, or 8:30 p.m. ET at RingCentral Coliseum. A replay of the event livestream will be...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Gather to Bid Farewell to Beloved Raiders Coach John Madden

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fans began gathering early Monday morning ahead of a Valentine’s Day memorial at the RingCentral Coliseum for beloved Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, who died in late December. The memorial began at 5:30 p.m. Among those scheduled to speak were Madden’s son, Mike, Washington coach Ron Rivera, Steve Mariucci, Art Shell, Andy Reid, Matt Millen, Lesley Visser and his radio show partner KCBS’s Stan Bunger. All proceeds from tickets for the event are going to the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for youth in Oakland. The cost of admission to the event was $32.14, representing the...
NFL
The Spun

John Madden Named The ‘Worst Thing’ You Can Do In Football

In today’s NFL, the strategy of intentionally losing certain games often comes into play. The late John Madden once called the strategy the “worst thing” you can do in football. During Madden’s memorial service on Monday night, a video clip showed one of his proudest moments. It...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Kcbs Radio 106 9 Fm#Oakland Raiders#Hall Of Fame#Kcbs Radio#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

John Madden’s Widow Has Message For NFL: Fans React

John Madden’s wife and now widow, Virginia, sent a strong message to the NFL and city of Oakland during Madden’s memorial on Monday night. Virginia’s message had to do with the Raiders – the Oakland Raiders, whom the late Madden once coached, to be exact. John’s now widow wants the NFL to put a team back in Oakland.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Though a private mass and funeral was previously held for NFL icon John Madden, Monday night offered an opportunity for football fans to say their final goodbyes and commemorate the life of a legend lost. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy