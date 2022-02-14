ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vehicle stolen with 4-year-old boy inside on South Side

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 23 hours ago

CHICAGO — A boy is safe after police say an SUV was stolen on the city’s South Side with the 4-year-old inside.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 71st, the owner of the 2017 Range Rover was double-parked while helping jumpstart a semi-truck.

The 49-year-old told police that someone pulled up in a vehicle, got out and entered the Range Rover, driving off with the four-year-old child inside.

The Range Rover was recovered a short time later in the 7200 block of St. Lawrence with the child unharmed.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

No one is in custody.

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl is missing from her Southwest Side home, according to police. Neveah Montesdeoca was last seen in the vicinity of the 6200 block of South Massasoit Avenue on Monday, February 7 at an unknown time. Neveah is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. with brown hair and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

South Side hit-and-run crash leaves 4 children wounded, 2 critically

CHICAGO — A two-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side Saturday night left four children injured, with two currently in critical condition, according to police. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound in the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard at approximately 7:43 p.m. when the car proceeded through a red light and struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WGN News

45-year-old man shot and killed on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday evening, according to police. Police said the man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue just before 6:40 p.m. when an unknown gunman fired a shot towards the man, striking him to the back of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Body discovered on Metra tracks in Hyde Park

CHICAGO — A deceased body was discovered on Metra Electric line tracks in Hyde Park Monday morning, Metra officials confirmed. Officials said the engineer on Train 309 reported a body on the tracks at approximately 7:30 a.m. at 51st Street. Traffic was stopped for 10 minutes and no local trains reported striking a pedestrian. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Middle school teacher arrested after camera found in bathroom

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York middle school teacher accused of hiding a camera in a staff bathroom was arrested Monday. The Colonie Police Department said Patrick Morgan, 57, of Frankfort, New York, works as a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in the South Colonie Central School District.
ALBANY, NY
