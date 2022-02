Two U.S. lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation this week that would aim to address the negative impacts of social media. The goal of the Social Media NUDGE Act, introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), is to identify ways of intervening with someone’s social media habits, particularly when they are harmful or addictive. NUDGE is short for Nudging Users to Drive Good Experiences on Social Media.

