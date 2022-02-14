People On The Move

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-1, a securitization sponsored by Goldman Sachs. The securitization is backed by approximately $305 million principal balance of residential solar and sustainable home improvement loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The weighted average yield on the securitization was 2.92% and the securitization received ratings from Fitch Ratings Agency and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. All of the bonds were at least 4X oversubscribed with 22 unique investors participating.
Comments / 0