ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

People On The Move

bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President and Marketing Account Executive at McGriff. Feighl comes...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Confirmed: CelLink to put factory, at least 2K jobs in Georgetown

At the same time the company announced it had raised $250 million, it confirmed it would build a 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, with plans to open in mid-2022. If CelLink meets its hiring projections, it could become the largest private-sector employer in the city north of Austin.
GEORGETOWN, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GoodLeap Announces Closing of 12th Securitization

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-1, a securitization sponsored by Goldman Sachs. The securitization is backed by approximately $305 million principal balance of residential solar and sustainable home improvement loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The weighted average yield on the securitization was 2.92% and the securitization received ratings from Fitch Ratings Agency and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. All of the bonds were at least 4X oversubscribed with 22 unique investors participating.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Nearly half of private investors think other startups may be just as bad as Theranos

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Elizabeth Holmes trial left the entire startup industry on the edge of its seat, waiting for a determination on whether the founder of a now-defunct blood testing startup that had raised nearly $1 billion in funding would face a prison sentence for misleading investors and allegedly risking the health of thousands.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

InHub acquired by Portland-area rival

A fast-growing Portland, Oregon-area software company's latest acquisition could help it better work with investment world customers. RFPIO acquired Chicago-based InHub, the companies revealed Tuesday. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, InHub’s founder and CEO Ariana Amplo is joining RFPIO’s leadership team.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

These companies spent $160M on semiconductor R&D in the Capital Region

In line with the growing semiconductor sector in the Capital Region, companies from that industry contributed spent more on business-funded research and development than ever at local colleges in 2020. Companies including IBM, Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron – all operating at the Albany NanoTech Complex – contributed $160.3 million...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

What 'diversity in business' means to OBJ's 2021 award winners

We're about two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, and businesses are hard at work seeking ways to engage and motivate their workforces. Experts have said a surefire way to improve morale and trust within an organization is to prioritize equity, diversity and inclusion. And that has become even more critical during the pandemic, a time that has spawned The Great Resignation — employees are leaving their places of work in droves seeking better opportunities. In fact, research recently released by MIT Sloan Management Review found the top contributors to toxic cultures included a failure to promote diversity, equity and inclusion; and workers feeling disrespected.
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

Boulder payments startup adds $11M to Series A led by G Squared

In less than a year, Boulder payments startup Tilled has gone from just over 10 to 50 employees, brought on a number of enterprise-level clients to its platform and raised more than $20 million in venture funding to achieve its mission. Continuing that momentum, the company announced today the close...
BOULDER, CO
bizjournals

Marriott International announces leadership changes

Bill Marriott plans to retire in May as executive chairman of Marriott International Inc. and will not stand for reelection to the board, decades after he guided what was once a family-run root beer stand into one of the world's largest hospitality companies. The board of the Bethesda, Maryland company...
BETHESDA, MD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

One of the Largest Minority-Woman-Owned Insurance Brokerages in the USA Supports Supplier D&I Initiatives

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCP National, one of the largest certified minority-woman-owned insurance brokerages in the country, is bringing awareness to the importance of supporting diverse suppliers and backing diversity and inclusion (D&I) hiring initiatives. HCP National now provides its valued clients with digital We Support...
pymnts.com

JPMorgan Veteran Jennifer Barker to Lead BNY Mellon Treasury Services

JPMorgan veteran Jennifer Barker has been named chief executive officer of the Treasury Services division of Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon. The banking giant announced the appointment Wednesday (Feb. 16), saying the role will have Barker overseeing the company’s domestic and cross-border payments, U.S. dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Skadden private equity leader joins rival Latham in New York

(Reuters) - A co-leader of the private equity practice at New York-founded Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has joined rival law firm Latham & Watkins as a partner, Latham said Tuesday. Stephanie Teicher, based in New York, previously served on Skadden's policy committee, its highest governing body, a Latham...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raises $5M seed round for platform to onboard private investors

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raised a $5 million seed round to build out a platform aimed at making investing in the private markets as easy as retail stock trading. Venture capital firm Positive Sum led the round, with participation from Okta Ventures, Great Oaks VC and Company Ventures. The seed round also had participation from serial Philadelphia entrepreneur Bob Moore, now CEO of Crossbeam; Josh Smith, co-founder of institutional investment portfolio management startup Solovis; Marshall Boyd, co-president and chief investment officer at Interstate Equities Corp. and several other individual investors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abovethelaw.com

GCs And Partners: Why You Should Negotiate Executive Career Transition Services

With companies and law firms restructuring, downsizing, and transitioning during times of growth and change, leaving a firm or a company when you’re an executive leader (i.e., partner or general counsel) can bring forth many unique challenges and uncertainties. Imagine spending a decade or two building up your legal...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

FreightTech firm aims to fill trucking niche with pay-per-day insurance coverage

With annual insurance costs for owner-operators and small fleets reaching anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000 or more per truck, being at the wheel of your own operation can be overwhelming. A solution for transporters facing escalating costs could be usage-based insurance, which is available to owner-operators and small fleets that...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy