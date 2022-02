New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest point since October, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday, February 13. “I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” said Gov. Hochul in a press release. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardians, don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

