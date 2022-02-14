Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Mariel Molino said that landing a starring role on ABC’s “Promised Land” was one of her biggest acting accomplishments. It’s also the first major part where she speaks in English, rather than Spanish. The Los Angeles-based actress, who portrays Carmen Sandoval, pointed out that there are challenges to acting in either language. “When I act in Spanish, it brings out so many different emotions in me because it is my maternal language,” Molino said. “And yet, because I did not learn Spanish in school, I also had difficulty with the grammar and pace when I worked in Mexico. Now when I act in English, it comes out naturally and effortlessly. But there are still so many things I would love to communicate in Spanish that just aren't the same in English. I'm what you would call a pocha – I'm always speaking in Spanglish. “I relate to (my character) because I am also first-generation American. Both my parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO