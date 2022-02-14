ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

By ROB GILLIES, TED SHAFFREY - Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods. “These blockades are...

lacrossetribune.com

State
Montana State
Person
Pierre Trudeau
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
