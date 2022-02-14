Canadian weekly music sales and streaming stats

Janet Jackson’s new documentary series leads to significant gains for the legend’s catalog and the return of some of her best-known classics to Billboard’s sales charts. The four-part series, titled Janet Jackson., premiered on A&E and Lifetime in a two-night event on Jan. 28 and 29. The documentary, which spans the superstar’s life, from her earliest years through her 2019 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was the channel’s most-watched non-fiction program since Surviving R. Kelly in 2019. The first episode registered 2.8 million people on live TV, and another 1.2 million in the next few days either digitally or on demand, according to Nielsen, with parts two through four drawing 4.3 million, 3.7 million and 3.8 million viewers, respectively.

