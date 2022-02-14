ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian weekly music sales and streaming stats

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 22 hours ago

Here’s how the Canadian recorded music industry faired this week, starting with comparing last week to the same week in 2021....

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

