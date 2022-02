Robot dogs are being deployed to patrol the US’s southern border with Mexico, attracting criticism that such a move will exacerbate “anti-immigrant dystopia” and the invasive and dehumanising conditions already prevalent in the region.The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tueday said it was deploying robot dogs to patrol the country’s southern border with Mexico to assist its Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.The goal of the programme, it said, was to leverage technology to increase the presence of CBP at the borders and to reduce “human exposure to life-threatening hazards”.“The southern border can be an inhospitable place...

