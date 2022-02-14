ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police seize 50 dirt bikes, ATVs from Roslindale storage unit

By Meghan Ottolini
Boston Herald
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article[contact-form][contact-field label="Name" type="name" required="true" /][contact-field label="Email" type="email" required="true" /][contact-field label="Website" type="url" /][contact-field label="Message" type="textarea" /][/contact-form]. The citywide crackdown on reckless off-roading keeps rolling with the recent recovery of some 50 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles by Boston Police and other local authorities from a Roslindale storage unit. “These seizures...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington: "True justice would be our 15-year-old healthy and here with us"

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Boston, MA
Cars
City
Roslindale, MA
City
Charlestown, MA
City
East Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Seekonk, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#Dirt Bikes#Police Department#Boston Fire Department#Bpd Units#Boston Police Sgt

Comments / 0

Community Policy