ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NBC puts 200-year-old twist on new reality dating show

By Stephanie Thompson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgrD1_0eEPqKHo00

(WCMH) — A new reality romance series called “The Courtship” is coming to NBC and it promises to put an old twist on the genre with singles looking for love in a Jane Austen-themed setting.

The network announced the dating show, which it refers to as “the ultimate social experiment in romance,” will premiere Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m.

An NBC release states the program will focus on a heroine who, surrounded by her court, will search for her duke among a number of eligible suitors who have all been “transported to a Regency-style England.”

The official trailer posted on YouTube presents snippets from “confession-style” interviews with series star Nicole Remy and clips of her with her suitors and court from the show. A female voice narrates, “Once upon a time, a young woman began a quest for true love. Can the old ways of courtship lead to new romance? A journey where swiping is out and courting it in.”

According to an “Entertainment Weekly” report, the international cast of suitors includes Alex “Achilles” King (San Diego, Calif.); Caleb Ward (Hampton, Va.); Chandler “Chan” Luxe (West Hollywood, Calif.); Charlie Mumbray (Kent, England); Christian Lee Cones (Los Angeles); Daniel “Dan” Hunter (Los Angeles); Daniel Bochicchio (Staten Island, N.Y.); Danny Kim (Seoul, South Korea); Derek Kesseler (Vancouver, B.C.); Giuseppe Castronovo (Point Pleasant, N.J.); Jaquan Holland (Los Angeles); Jarrett Schanzer (Miami); Lewis Echavarria (Miami); Lincoln Chapman(Nashville); Nate Shanklin (Sacramento); and Peter Saffa (Defiance, Mo.).

According to NBC, the cast will be “housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills.” Viewers can also look forward to participants taking carriage and boat rides, competing in archery events, handwriting letters to communicate, and basically being “immersed in a time-traveling quest for love.”

NBC did not indicate whether the show’s finale is expected to culminate in a proposal, only providing that the heroine and suitors “will discover if the ultimate romantic experience” ends in true love.

Previously, a casting flyer for the series stated that the show, which was called “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” at that time, would be the “first-ever fully immersive epic romance fantasy and dating quest.”

Viewers can watch “The Courtship” on News 2 Sundays starting March 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC city will no longer let churches bury people for free

MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city will no longer allow churches to bury people in the city-owned cemetery for free. The Sumter Item reports that Manning City Council unanimously voted to end the practice which the city administrator said was a gentleman’s agreement long ago without any written record. Bodies were sometimes buried […]
MANNING, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sumter couple charged with human trafficking out on bond, SLED says

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say that a couple arrested and charged with human trafficking was released on bond. According to SLED, Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were both booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on charges including trafficking in persons, victims under age […]
SUMTER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Deadline

NY Cop Drama ‘East New York’ Lands Pilot Order At CBS

CBS has had a busy week of picking up drama pilots. The network has added East New York, a cop drama from Law & Order and NYPD Blue exec producer William Finkelstein and Big Sky co-exec producer Mike Flynn, to its pilot book. The series follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted police captain of East New York, an impoverished, working class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. 2022...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Courtship’: The ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Show Moves to NBC With New Name

If you love regency-style shows — and especially romances — you’re going to love the month of March. Not only is Bridgerton Season 2 dropping on Netflix on Friday, March 25, but a new dating series is also coming to NBC. The Courtship (formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance and set to stream on Peacock) will premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8/7c. It will be available the next day on NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Discovery+ reboots reality show Beauty and the Geek, commissions new dating show

Discovery UK has commissioned a pair of original reality series for its Discovery+ streaming service. The factual broadcaster is rebooting classic reality format Beauty and the Geek and moving ahead with new format Zodiac Island (w/t). Both shows will drop on Discovery+ in the UK later this year. Matt Edmondson...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Staten Island#Seoul#Wcmh#Regency#Christian
TheWrap

New Kardashians Reality Show Sets Hulu Premiere Date (Video)

The Hulu Original Series “The Kardashians” premieres on Apr. 14, the streamer announced on Monday. It’s the new home for the clan of reality stars, whose E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” wrapped in June 2021. New episodes featuring Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Say salutations to Nicole Remy, leading lady ofNBC's Regency-era reality dating show The Courtship

Say salutations to Nicole Remy, a modern woman from Seattle in search of her own Duke of Hastings. This Valentine's Day, EW and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal first look images and a new trailer for The Courtship, NBC's upcoming Regency-era dating reality series. Formerly titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the series debuts on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Vancouver, CA
Primetimer

CBS' Beyond the Edge celebrity survival reality show gets a trailer, premiere date and confirms its cast

Premiering March 16, Beyond the Edge will feature country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, former professional athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin and reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams. Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will serve as host.
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Pride & Prejudice'-Inspired Dating Show Moves to NBC With New Title

Looking to scratch that dating show itch? Miss Bridgerton a little too much? Have no fear because a Regency-style dating series is coming to NBC. Previously announced to stream on Peacock, this Pride & Prejudice-inspired dating show is moving to weekly network airings instead. Along with the change from streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy