Chicago, IL

Loyola is back on top in The Valley with two weeks left in the regular season

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 22 hours ago

CHICAGO – In their final run in the Missouri Valley Conference, they’ve had their fair share of bumps in the road over the past month.

Hence Loyola came into their match-up with Northern Iowa on Sunday trailing in the conference standings after being in the lead for the majority of the season. The Panthers, in fact, entered the game in the top spot and hoped to grab a strong hold on first with a victory at Gentil Arena.

But Ramblers didn’t let them do that, and the team known normally for defense turned up the offensive pressure to produce a blowout in Rogers Park.

Drew Valentine’s team would shoot 63.6 percent from the floor and score 47 first half points to build a lead then turned it up in the second half for a decisive 85-58 victory. The point total is their highest of the MVC season and puts them along in first place at 10-3, a half-game ahead of the Panthers and Missouri State with six games to go.

Lucas Williamson led the offensive effort with 18 points while Aher Uguak had 17 and Chris Knight 12 as Loyola had their highest-scoring game in conference play this season. They also shot 51 percent behind the three-point arc, with Willamson leading the way with four three-pointers.

Defensively, the Ramblers never let Northern Iowa make a comeback bid in the second half, holding them to just 23 points in those 20 minutes.

It could be considered the best performance for the team in The Valley this year and comes with the Ramblers having just five games remaining in the regular season. If they can hold onto the lead, they’ll win the conference regular season title for the fourth time in five years, winning it outright in 2018 and 2021 while also sharing it in 2019.

Loyola has work to do before that can happen, but they took a very big step on Sunday thanks to an offense that scorched the nets at Gentile Arena.

