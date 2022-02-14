ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Junkie Radio #3234: UFC 271 fall-out, Joe Rogan’s choice, remembering Tim Lane

Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,234, the fellas discuss everything that happened at UFC 271...

www.kansascity.com

FanSided

Dana White calls out Joe Rogan for missing UFC 271 broadcast

Dana White refuted the story as to why Joe Rogan missed UFC 271. A familiar voice was notably absent from the UFC 271 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night. Amid his Spotify controversy, which has kept him in the news cycle almost daily, Joe Rogan was not present at fight night this past weekend.
UFC
FitnessVolt.com

Joe Rogan Apologizes After Singer India Arie Shared a Viral Clips Of Him Using N-Word Repeatedly

UFC Color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has found himself in the middle of controversy due to alleged racist remarks. Shortly after many musicians boycotted Spotify over Rogan allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19 on his podcast, singer India Arie has shared a clip of Joe Rogan referring to black neighborhoods as ‘Planet of the Apes’. Joe Rogan has since apologized for using the ‘f***ing horrible’ N-word.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwayne Johnson walks back Joe Rogan support, 'educated to his complete narrative' after N-word video

It can’t be a good thing for Joe Rogan that he’s lost the public support of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In the wake of a viral video that shows Rogan repeatedly using the N-word on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Dwayne Johnson said Friday that he’s experienced “a learning moment.” Johnson initially came to Rogan’s defense in the wake of the Spotify controversy stemming from high-profile musical artists boycotting the streaming service, which has exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast. The artists, beginning with Neil Young, have taken their stance claiming Rogan’s podcast spreads misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Dana White calls bulls—t on ‘scheduling conflict:’ Joe Rogan chose to skip UFC 271

When it comes to the latest controversy du jour, you can usually expect Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, to cut through the bulls—t and tell you what’s up. We say “usually” because we’ve still got questions about the things he had to take care of backstage that prevented him from wrapping the belt around Francis Ngannou’s waist at UFC 270.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White explains why Joe Rogan didn’t commentate at UFC 271

On Friday, it was reported by several media outlets that Joe Rogan had been pulled from the UFC 271 broadcast team. He was originally slated to be part of the typical UFC pay-per-view commentary team along with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Instead, Michael Bisping called the fights in Houston on Saturday.
UFC
Popculture

Spotify Removes Joe Rogan Podcasts From Service Amid Controversies

Spotify pulled even more episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast from its catalog on Saturday after the comedian's latest round of apologies. The streamer already added COVID-19 information warnings to the 54-year-old comedian's show and removed episodes where he used racist slurs. According to a report by Forbes, a total of 113 episodes have now been removed, and Spotify has not commented on why.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Jake Paul Has A Message For Disney's CEO About Joe Rogan And The UFC

UFC 271, headlined by champ Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, dropped last night. Fans, on the whole, were pretty happy with the fights, but many were left wondering why announcer Joe Rogan wasn’t on the card. The UFC said the podcaster, who has recently been at the center of multiple controversies, had to pull out because of a scheduling conflict, but some fans aren’t buying the excuse including the always opinionated Jake Paul. The boxer, who is never shy with his UFC-related opinions, took to Twitter to rip the decision to remove him from commentary and suggest to Disney CEO Bob Chapek that someone else should have been removed instead.
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White shuts down Joe Rogan rumor

Dana White on Saturday shut down a rumor about Joe Rogan. Rogan was not a part of ESPN’s UFC 271 pay-per-view broadcast despite originally being scheduled to do so. A report on Friday said that Rogan would not be a part of the broadcast due to a “scheduling conflict.”
UFC
Daily Beast

Joe Rogan’s ‘I’m a Moron’ Defense Is a Cop-Out

Joe Rogan will be the first to tell you he’s a “fucking moron.” He actually said this following backlash to comments he made on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in April 2021—right around the time COVID vaccines became widely available to all U.S. adults—when he advised young, healthy people not to bother getting vaccinated.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joe Rogan to Return for Next UFC Event After Sitting Out This Weekend

Joe Rogan is sitting out ESPN’s broadcast of UFC 271, but his hiatus isn’t expected to last for long. The embattled Spotify podcast host and UFC commentator will not cover this weekend’s mixed martial arts event on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, with the absence attributed to a scheduling conflict, but he will be back for the next pay-per-view UFC event, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Rogan Returns to Stand-Up Stage, Mocks His ControversiesBrene Brown Will Resume Spotify Podcasts Amid Her "Tremendous Values Conflict With Very Few Options"Joe Rogan Slams Spotify Backlash as "Political Hit Job" Boxer...
UFC
The Spun

Joe Rogan Wasn’t At UFC 271: Fans React To News

Amid his growing controversy at Spotify, popular analyst Joe Rogan was not in attendance at UFC 271 on Saturday night. Reports suggested that Rogan, who has come under fire for old podcast episodes which included him saying the n-word, was not able to make UFC 271 due to a scheduling conflict.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Michael Bisping responds to criticism he faced after UFC 271, praises Joe Rogan as ‘the godfather of MMA commentary’

Michael Bisping will never say he’s always right when calling fights in the UFC, but he’s also more than confident that he knows what he’s talking about. This past weekend at UFC 271, the former middleweight champion replaced Joe Rogan as part of the broadcast team calling the card capped off by Israel Adesanya defeating Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. Afterwards, Bisping received a ton of criticism online for what was being perceived as biased commentary towards Adesanya while perhaps discounting what Whittaker was doing well in the fight.
UFC
mmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] Joe Rogan Says PEDs Are An “Epidemic” In MMA (2015)

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Headline: Joe Rogan Says PEDs Are An “Epidemic” In MMA. In light of the recent PED problem in the sport of...
UFC
MiddleEasy

(Video) Fans Chant “Free Joe Rogan” At UFC 271

“Free Joe Rogan” was chanted this weekend at UFC 271. There is no denying it; UFC fans love Joe Rogan. He has been the voice of the UFC for 20+ years, and when he misses a big event, people can feel it. On Saturday, the crowd missed Rogan’s presence too.
UFC
Sporting News

Tai Tuivasa knocks out Derrick Lewis after wild exchange at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa has scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Derrick Lewis in the second round at UFC 271. The Aussie heavyweight took out an absolute slobberknocker of a fight, delivering exactly what fans had hoped for. Lewis claimed the first round, taking Tuivasa down twice in the...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event. Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 271: Twitter goes crazy as Jared Cannonier finishes Derek Brunson with second round TKO

UFC 271 witnessed one of the greatest knockouts of the night. Jared Cannonier with a statement in the main card against top contender Derek Brunson. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson came into this fight with the sole intention of being the next title contender. While Brunson almost finished Cannonier in the first round, Jared showed why is one of the best in the business as he TKO’d Brunson in the second round. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the entire arena was stunned by Jared’s TKO.
UFC

