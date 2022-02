The Dallas Stars looked asleep at the wheel today as the Colorado Avalanche gets the shut out 4-0. This was a game that could come back and haunt them later on in the season when it comes to a playoff position. From the looks of it, it’s like the Stars came into this game cocky and the Av’s humbled them quickly. Here is what happened at the AAC early Sunday afternoon.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO