Cullman County, AL

Two people killed in three-person wreck on Monday

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
 23 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people were killed when three vehicles were involved in a traffic wreck on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. near Hurricane Creek Park on Highway 31.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, two women were identified as being deceased on scene this morning.

Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle, and Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont, were in opposing vehicles that collided Monday morning.

An Alabama State Troopers spokesperson confirmed that Onks and Pope were driving a Hyundai Tucsan, and Chevy Malibu, respectfully. The third vehicle was a Mazda6 and there was no injury reported.

This article will be updated.

