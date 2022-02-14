L.A. Comedy Club Reopens at The STRAT

L.A. Comedy Club is officially open and ready to inject the best medicine into Las Vegas—laughter. And we are so ready for it. The grand reopening of the L.A. Comedy Club showed off its new digs at the STRAT on Thursday night with a red carpet and opening night party. Headlining the Grand Opening was J.C. Currais who has made appearances on “Conan” and Comedy Central.

Butch Bradley and J.C. Currais at the Grand Reopening/ Photo Credit Ray Alamo

All About Comedic timing

Comedians and fans of comedians know that timing is everything. Good timing will make or break a bit. On Thursday, L.A. Comedy Club was graced with terrific timing.

While we can’t say with certainty that the comedy gods didn’t have a hand in the removal of the statewide mask mandate, we can’t find evidence that they didn’t.

“We’re so happy to be able to finally see the smiles we are putting on faces,” said co-owner, Joaquin Trujillo, at the grand reopening.

Comedians and audience folk both reveled in the new ‘no mask’ policy. “I forgot how ugly the bottom half of faces can be,” joked comedian Brett Ernst as he put his arm around fellow comic, Butch Bradley.

If One is Good Than Three is Stellar

L.A. Comedy Club has three nightly shows that are different and diverse, but all full of laughs. James Michael’s Redneck Comedy Show kicks off the night at 6 p.m. The 8 o’clock show features a rotating list of touring headliners.

Thursday to Monday at 10 p.m. the stage belongs to Butch Bradley. In 2020, “Best of Las Vegas” named Bradley Best Comedian. He has accolades from fellow Vegas headliner Brad Garrett and close personal friend Tiffany Haddish. He’s opened for comedy giants like Bill Burr, Cedric The Entertainer, and Neal Brennan. Bradley also has a standup special on dropping on Amazon Prime on March 16th. Annnnd, and he will be appearing in the biopic “ Reagan ” with Dennis Quaid.

Butch Bradley performing at L.A. Comedy Club / Photo Credit Ray Alamo

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays the 10 p.m. slot at L.A. Comedy Club goes to Bret Ernst . Fans may recognize him from his recent bouts on “Cobra Kai” as Louie Larusso, Jr.

Bret Ernst on ‘Cobra Kai’ / Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Bigger and Better

L.A. Comedy Club’s newish home—the Dragon Room—is just about half the size of its previous location. Found on the main casino floor just next to McCall’s, the brand spankin’ new space has room for more than 270 guests. And what comedy club would be complete without a cocktail bar and lounge? Not one we want to be in, am I right?

L.A. Comedy Club / Photos By Denise Truscello

Show Information