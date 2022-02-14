ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview, Betting Info

By C.J. Peterson
 22 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time this season. Here's what to watch for and how to place your wagers.

Coming off of a gritty, emotional win over the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night, which saw Klay Thompson go nuclear in the final frame of the 117-115 victory, the Golden State Warriors set their sights on the other team that resides in Los Angeles: the Clippers.

Golden State is 2-0 against the Clippers this season, including a 105-90 win for the Warriors in their latest matchup on Nov. 28.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry exploded in that game for a team-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor. Curry infamously was assessed a technical foul after exploding on a referee that night as well.

He would subsequently score 11 of his 22 in the final nine minutes of the game, finding his three-point range, hitting seven of the 13 triples he attempted in the game.

"That was as upset as I've seen him and that I have been in a long time,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “When he knows he got fouled on a play like that and he doesn't get the call the competitor will come out in him and he will lose his mind a little bit.”

As of late, Curry has taken a back seat in scoring, letting players like Thompson take the reins.In fact, in Golden State’s last four games, Curry has been the team’s leading scorer once — 35 points in a 116-114 loss to the New York Knicks.

The good news for the Warriors, however, is that with the win over the Lakers, they snapped a two-game losing streak and maintained their spot as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Clippers on the other hand, are in a battle with the Lakers for the No. 8 seed in the West. Without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (elbow), Los Angeles will be slightly short-handed and will look to build on a win over the Dallas Mavericks, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

In addition to no Leonard and George, the Clippers found out Sunday they will be without guard Norman Powell, who suffered a foot fracture against the Mavericks.

How to watch

Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers (33-21) Vs. Golden State Warriors 41-13)

Date: Monday, February 14

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Betting Info:

Spread: Warriors -6

Moneyline: Warriors -240, Clippers +198

Over/Under: 218

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

