Scottsdale hires Jackie Johnson as diversity program director

The city of Scottsdale recently named Jackie Johnson as its new diversity program director.

Johnson will set the strategic direction for Scottsdale’s diversity, equity and inclusion — commonly referred to as DEI — initiatives, integrating diversity with the city’s core mission and values.

Johnson has been Sun Valley Academy School District’s director of people and culture, where she provided leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion subjects and oversaw the district’s human resources projects, according to a press release. Prior to her most recent position, Johnson was an executive special assistant at Rio Salado College and served in several cross-functional management positions for the city of Phoenix.

“Jackie has extensive experience and a proven track record of successfully engaging underrepresented populations and communities,” said Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega. “I am pleased that Jackie Johnson will champion Scottsdale’s diversity programs and initiatives.”

Johnson’s career has been focused on equitable access in municipal government and education. At Sun Valley Academy Charter District, she successfully implemented a Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council influencing a culture of equity and inclusive environment for 100 employees and 800 students.

Johnson has also led numerous diversity initiatives and Affirmative Action programs for Phoenix’s Equal Opportunity Department.

“I am very excited to join the city of Scottsdale,” Johnson said. “For more than 20 years, I have served various communities by championing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The city has a great legacy of leaders who have served in this role. I look forward to building upon the foundation laid by my predecessors by engaging with employees and the community as we continue to ensure Scottsdale is a place for all.”

Johnson holds a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor’s degree in social work from Arizona State University. She is a member of the Arizona State University Mentor Network and certified in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University, the press release stated.

Johnson began her position as Scottsdale’s diversity program director Jan. 18.