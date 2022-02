MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It was truly a team effort, but Luka Doncic lead the way scoring 21 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Miami Heat 107-99 Tuesday night. Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber each finished with 19 points and Dorian Finney Smith had 14 points for the Mavericks, who have won 17 of 23 since Jan. 1 and snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO