17-year-old girl missing in Southaven, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police need your help finding a girl who never came home from school.

According to police, 17-year-old Jazzy Holmes never returned home from school on Friday, Feb. 11.

Now, police are hoping the public can help bring Jazzy home.

If you’ve seen her or have any idea where she might be, Southaven Police want you to give them a call at 662-393-8652.

You can also email Southaven Police at tips@southaven.org.

