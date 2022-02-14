ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day sweetens business for Esther Price

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiGUJ_0eEPoarE00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Esther Price has been feeling the sugar rush not only with Valentine’s Day but also with the Super Bowl.

“This year, Valentine’s Day falling on the same weekend as the Super Bowl and the Bengals, it’s been a blessing for us as a company,” said Vice President of Sales Todd Summers.

Ahead of the Bengals run in the Super Bowl, the chocolate company made three-pound chocolate footballs wrapped and decorated with Bengals colors to be distributed to Kroger stores. They also ramped up production of foil wrapped footballs.

“We really pushed the envelope on our people, on our production and they’ve done a phenomenal job,” states Summers.

Because of both the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, business has been pretty sweet for Esther Price.

Centerville Florists helps spread the love this Valentine’s Day

“The love that goes in it… I think that Esther Price has the best candy,” said Dr. Herman Erving, executive director of Project Cure, who was picking up candy for his office.

Summers said usually the gold assorted box of chocolates are the most popular among customers, but on Valentine’s Day, the 20 ounce. heart-shaped boxes are the number-one seller.

“It’s the best chocolate that you’re ever going to have. And I’ve had stories from Miami to Seattle,” said Summers.

“They have the best candy in the world,” said Al Melinich, who bought the biggest heart-shaped box in the store for his coworkers at Archer’s Tavern. “It’s just been around for so long, and the quality and care that they put in.”

“Anything with Esther Price in it is going to be a win,” said Summers.

Esther Price is already gearing up for the next big candy holiday – Easter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants ready for busy Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Valentine’s Day being the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday this year, many local restaurants are seeing an uptick in business. At Thai Table in Dayton, they’re attracting customers with heart shaped balloons, signature Valentine’s Day drinks and specials, with the goal of customers enjoying their experience. “Some sushi too in […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Centerville Florists helps spread the love this Valentine’s Day

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. Across the Miami Valley, locally owned businesses like Centerville Florists are getting an influx of customers. Owner Keith Wiederhold said more than 200 flower deliveries and in store pickups are expected to be made this February 14 at their shop. “It’s been very […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants create Bengals-themed dishes and drinks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some restaurants in the Miami Valley are serving up Bengals pride by creating special Bengals-themed dishes and drinks. Coco’s Bistro in Dayton is showing their Bengals spirit with some spirits. They’ve created the Eye of the Tiger cocktail, and it’s quickly become a best-seller. “It’s got a really lovely floral hint […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants, businesses ready for Super Bowl 56

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’ve finally made it to Super Bowl Sunday. Ahead of tonight’s historic game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl 56, local restaurants here in the Miami Valley are gearing up for football fans to come watch the game. “Our in-house dining for the Super Bowl is […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Football
WDTN

RTA: Free rides on Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be joining other Ohio agencies in the “Ohio Loves Transit” week-long celebration. From Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, RTA will be celebrating “Ohio Loves Transit” week through a virtual campaign due to COVID-19. Using social media, RTA will share why communities support public […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Humane Society adoptions 20% off in support of Bengals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be offering 20% off all animal adoptions through February 20 in support of the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the Bengals didn’t win the Super Bowl, the Humane Society will continue to cheer them on. Since the Bengals scored 20 points against the LA Rams, the […]
NFL
WDTN

Thousands of fans welcome the Bengals back home

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals arrived back home Monday evening after a tough loss against the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl 56. Even without the Lombardi Trophy, fans said they’re not giving up hope for next season. “My dad told me that a lot of my family literally died before they saw the […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl#Sugar Rush#American Football#Sports#Bengals#Kroger#Centerville Florists#Project Cure#Archer S Tavern#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Miami Valley fans still proud of Bengals despite Super Bowl loss

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a game to remember, but an ending many fans want to forget. “I respect them, I respect my Bengals. It was a good season and we came this far,” Allan Herrera said. Fans at Submarine House in Washington Township stayed excited all night long, cheering on their favorite […]
NFL
WDTN

Helping pups with problems: Bahati and Frey’s Place

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just like people, sometimes dogs need a little help to get over life experiences that have left them scarred. One woman in Dayton has made it her mission to provide that help… and to do something special for seniors battling dementia along the way. “I wanted to… try to circumvent people […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
WDTN

Raising a champion: Joe Burrow’s mom speaks ahead of Super Bowl

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Not only are the Bengals headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades, they’re headed there with an Ohio native at the helm: Quarterback Joe Burrow. 2 News Today anchor Lauren Wood had the chance to sit down with Burrow’s mother, Robin, this past week to talk […]
NFL
WDTN

How has watching The Big Game changed since 1988?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Your plan on where to watch the big game may revolve around the question of “Who has the biggest tv?” It’s not uncommon for sports bars to have dozens of flat screens in their establishment these days, but things were a different story the last time the Cincinnati Bengals were in […]
NFL
WDTN

Governor DeWine: Bengals ‘fought right to the end’ in Super Bowl run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement after the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated 23-20 in the Super Bowl Sunday. DeWine said the following: Ohio and all Bengals fans are so very proud of this Bengals team.  They represented Cincinnati and Ohio with class and honor.  They fought right to the end […]
NFL
WDTN

Bengals’ curse lives on, fans are optimistic for next season

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The heart of Cincinnati has been broken but not shattered after Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, Bengals fans said they’ve enjoyed the ride of a lifetime to the Super Bowl. “It doesn’t even matter if you’re a football fan or not, every single fan in Cincinnati is heartbroken, […]
NFL
WDTN

These 3 guys have never missed a Super Bowl in person

Gregory Eaton, Don Crisman and Tom Henschel call themselves members in the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club. They have attended every single one of the 56 Super Bowls, including the first one that was played where this year's is -- Los Angeles.
NFL
WDTN

WDTN

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy