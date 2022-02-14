Regulators probe block trading at Wall Street banks, hedge funds- WSJ

While Wall Street banks press employees to return to the office this month, its regulators in Washington are largely sticking with a flexible approach to remote work. The US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has a staff of about 4,500, pushed back until June 6 its earliest date for requiring employees to return, according to a person familiar with the plans. The Federal Reserve in Washington remains mostly in a remote posture, and at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, no final decision has been made on when workers will be called back on a mandatory basis.

