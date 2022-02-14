ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Regulators probe block trading at Wall Street banks, hedge funds- WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with the Department of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Wall Street is back in office while its DC regulators stay home

While Wall Street banks press employees to return to the office this month, its regulators in Washington are largely sticking with a flexible approach to remote work. The US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has a staff of about 4,500, pushed back until June 6 its earliest date for requiring employees to return, according to a person familiar with the plans. The Federal Reserve in Washington remains mostly in a remote posture, and at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, no final decision has been made on when workers will be called back on a mandatory basis.
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

Federal prosecutors probing short-sellers – WSJ

(Reuters) – Federal prosecutors are investigating if short-sellers conspired to drive down stock prices by sharing “damaging” research reports ahead of time and engaging in illegal trading tactics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department has seized hardware, trading records and private communications...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Wall Street#Reuters#Lucas Jackson News#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Sec#The Department Of Justice#Wsj
Reuters

Wall Street surges as easing geopolitical worries fuel broad rally

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border sparked a risk-on session. All three major indexes notched solid advances on the day, with market leading tech and tech-adjacent stocks providing the biggest boost and putting the Nasdaq, which gained 2.5%, out front.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street mixed as inflation worries linger

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Friday as investors digested hot inflation data that caused a sharp selloff in the previous session on fears about quicker interest rate hikes. Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes advanced, with energy stocks rising 1.8%, helped by an uptick in...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

U.S. Fed staff reported securities trades amid bank’s 2020 stimulus moves – WSJ

(Reuters) – Two senior U.S. Federal Reserve staffers reported a series of financial market trades in early 2020, The Wall Street Journal on Friday, citing financial disclosure forms reviewed by the newspaper. John Stevens and Diana Hancock, both currently senior associate directors in the Fed’s research and statistics division,...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Bank Stocks to Buy as Goldman Sachs Girds for 5+ Rate Hikes

It was the announcement heard around the world. With consumer prices soaring to the moon, executive members of the Federal Reserve began worrying about runaway inflation. Therefore, the central bank signaled at least three interest rate hikes in 2022, which on paper boded well for bank stocks. However, the rotation out of risk-on assets sent jitters everywhere else.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street ends higher; bank stocks rise with Treasury yields

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields elevated bank stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week. The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early losses and gained in the latter part of the...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street climbs as Apple, bank stocks jump

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Feb 8): US stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields lifted banking stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week. After spending most of the morning session in the red, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends mixed after Fed minutes

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS MIXED AFTER FED MINUTES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes cut early losses to end mixed on Wednesday after...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DOJ Launches Investigation Into Short-Selling - WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation to find out whether investors have conspired to bring down stock prices ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Wall Street is missing the point

Liz Ann Sonders, the chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, thinks Wall Street is missing the point on inflation. US inflation accelerated to 7.5% in January, the highest level in nearly 40 years, according to Labor Department data published Thursday. Sonders thinks the news could trigger another round of Wall...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

SoftBank Mulls $8 Billion Margin Loan as Part of Arm IPO - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is asking banks vying to be part of a potential listing of Arm Ltd to underwrite a margin loan of about $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, SoftBank sought to list Arm after scrapping plans to...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

DOJ Targets Short-Sellers in ‘Spoofing’ and ‘Scalping’ Probe: WSJ

The feds are investigating what they believe may be a “wide-ranging conspiracy” among short-sellers who worked together to tank stock prices by disseminating misleading research reports and using illegal trading maneuvers such as “spoofing” and “scalping,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the Department of Justice has so far seized hardware, trading records, and private communications as part of its probe. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into alleged “spoofing” by traders, which involves executing a tsunami of fake orders to artificially move share prices, as well as “scalping,” which is the practice of cashing out a position without disclosing it publicly. Two prominent short sellers, Carson Block, and Andrew Left, have already been hit with search warrants by the FBI, according to the report.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy