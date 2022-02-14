ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Lemonade Stand Cosmetics Products Uplift Individuals Self-Love

islandwavesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounder and owner Rochelle Lowery started Lemonade Stand Cosmetics in June of 2020 alongside her husband after being withdrawn from work mentally and physically for months due to having an emergency surgery in March of 2020. Lemonade Stand Cosmetics was created to empower individuals by using professional beauty products...

islandwavesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a 74-Year-Old Makeup Artist—These Are the Products I Swear By for Creating a 5-Minute Face’

As we get older, our skin needs more moisture—and it can be challenging to find makeup products that work. “As skin ages, oil production slows down," says Dr. Maral Skelsey told Well + Good, "Oil glands become smaller and fewer in number, and lowered hormone levels affect how much oil is produced." The reduced levels of moisture can make skin feel dry and result in makeup creasing or flaking throughout the day.
MAKEUP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Saratoga, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Refinery29

Why Experts Are Steering Clear Of These Skin-Care Products

Dropping your hard-earned money on new skin care can be exciting. You might've researched reviews and star ratings, then scanned the label for dermatologist-loved additions like retinol and vitamin C — all necessary steps to finding your new, go-to product. For an increasing number of people, however, there's an annoying issue when ripping off the protective packaging and delving in: the smell.
SKIN CARE
naturallycurly.com

The Black Female Entrepreneurs Who Changed the Haircare Industry Forever

In today’s obsessive culture of social media interaction, we constantly look to the latest hair trends from the neo hairdressers of the world. But sometimes we forget to pay homage to the innovators of the hair care industry that set the ball in motion for the basics we utilize to this day. These three Black women set the standard not only in the hair care industry, but as model examples of true entrepreneurship.
HAIR CARE
naturallycurly.com

Top Black Natural Hair Salons Specializing in Natural Hair

Anyone who's been in a salon chair knows that it can be difficult to find Black natural hair stylists and salons. It takes skill, dexterity and a deep understanding of how to best manipulate each texture to effectively work with textured hair. The problem is, there's a disproportionately low number of professional stylists who understand how to work across all hair types — and, more specifically, the intricacies of Black hair — which means people with natural textures are often left out of the conversation. Most stylists outside of the Black community have little to no education about Black hair.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Love#Beauty Products#Lemonade Stand Cosmetics#Coco#Instagram#The Gloss Bar#Queen Beauty Club
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Face Moisturizers for Your Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

What I'm about to say contradicts the current situation on my bathroom counter (I'm working on it, okay?) but...you don't really *need* a lot of beauty products. Sorry, I know. Fancy skincare tools, beauty devices, and product applicators can make your life a whole lot easier and take your skincare routine to the next level, but what's most important is having the basics covered, like a gentle everyday face wash, a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30, and, of course, a moisturizer. “A moisturizer not only infuses your skin with hydration but also helps trap in all the products underneath it to make the ingredients even more effective,” board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss has previously told Cosmo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Best hyaluronic acid skincare products we tested for hydration in 2022

You’ve seen them before — you know, the commercials with the water splashing and the skincare model saying that hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient. Well, there’s a reason why that water-drenched background is paired with a hyaluronic acid-infused product. It’s the poster ingredient for hydration, and it’s wonderful to incorporate into your skincare routine — especially if you have dry skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coveteur.com

In an Act of Self-Love, It's Time to Treat Yourself

With so much love flying around on Valentine’s Day—romancing your significant other, planning the best Galentine’s Day, sending love to family—we sometimes forget about the one person who deserves the most TLC, our wonderful selves. Channeling Donna and Tom from Parks and Recs, we say treat yourself. Whether it’s in the form of clothes, fragrances, jewelry, or fine leather goods, no item is off the table. Ahead, our staffers round up the pieces they’re extra excited about gifting themselves this season.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Seaweed-Infused Cosmetic Products

The Haeckels Indian Ocean Collection is a lineup of cosmetics from the Margate-based skincare and fragrance brand that will provide consumers with a way to elevate their daily grooming. The collection of products includes a body cleanser, body balm, hair cleanser, conditioner and hand cleanser, which are all infused with seaweed sourced from the Maldives. The products are all made in small batches on a local basis and are even paired with GPS coordinates to make them traceable.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
newbeauty.com

The Most Effective Teeth Whitening Products, According to Cosmetic Dentists

Noticing a yellowing smile? While there are many in-office treatments that your dentist can provide to boost your brightness in a flash, at-home whitening is quick, easy, and can offer some pretty dramatic results, too. Whether you’re in-between appointments or just starting your whitening journey, dentists sound off on the at-home products that you should be reaching for first.
SKIN CARE
WSOC Charlotte

Local Steals and Deals: Tried and True Beauty Products

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out Lisa Robertson below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time–only while supplies last! To access these great savings: 1. Use the links provided below. 2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last. These are our favorite new beauty products to help you look great. Embody Gummies work from the inside out to keep your skin glowing. Fancii has your new favorite skincare tools and Better Not Younger is a best seller for aging hair. Change up your regime with these products and you’ll see real results!
RETAIL
Byrdie

We Tried Glossier's New After Baume—the "Puffer Jacket" for Skin

We put the Glossier After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Glossier's first product launch of 2022 has finally arrived and it's an addition to the brand's beloved skincare catalog. Called the After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream, which the brand dubbed its "puffer jacket" for skin, the new release is a deeply moisturizing product that works to repair damaged, dehydrated skin. Releasing an intense moisturizer in the middle of winter is no coincidence, as many of us are dealing with dry, chapped skin caused by the harsh, cold weather. According to Glossier, we should think of this product as a "puffer jacket for your skin," which just might be my new favorite comparison for a product.
SKIN CARE
drugstorenews.com

Moisture moves: Skin care trends in 2022 focus on healthy skin, with an emphasis on hydration and antiaging

Retailers are making it easier for consumers to find hydrating skin care as well as ingredients to help halt the appearance of aging. Harsh winter weather elevated the hunt for hydrating skin care solutions that were exacerbated by the past two years of slathering on drying antibacterial products. Consumers are ready for moisturization.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I'd Go Into Hiding If They Stopped Making These Life-Changing Beauty Products

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. If you think that this headline is dramatic, you're probably not alone. But in my defense, I've worked as a beauty editor for almost 10 years. I've been introduced to thousands of products! I've tested hundreds if not thousands of said products! So really, it's only natural that over the years, I've crossed paths with some stuff I just can't live without. Take the acne spot treatment that has never let my skin down, or the SPF that feels just like a primer, or the sculpting tool that instantly works its lifting magic on my face. And how about the $11 mascara that changed my entire relationship with my eyes? To me, calling these products life-changing isn't dramatic at all. But it would be dramatic to end my story here and keep all of these ridiculously good finds to myself. I don't like drama, so without further ado, keep scrolling for 30 life-changing beauty products that are near and dear to me and will forever hold a special place on my vanity.
SKIN CARE
slashedbeauty.com

Function of Beauty: Is Customized Hair Care Worth the Splurge?

Brought to you by Function of Beauty. All opinions are my own. The story of my hair is a long one. I had straight hair as a kid, which became wavy then loosely curly as I grew older. Having no idea how to deal with my natural hair shape, I spent a ton of time fighting against it with hot tools and products that weren’t necessarily beneficial to my hair. Rows of half-used products lined my shower when test run after test run didn’t give me all the results I wanted.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy