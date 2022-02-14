Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Ongoing Phase 2 ARDENT Data to Be Presented at 2022 ASCO GU Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 Selinexor In ENDOmetrial Cancer (SIENDO/ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055) study (n=263) evaluating the efficacy and safety of front-line maintenance therapy using selinexor, an oral medication, in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The SIENDO study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo. Selinexor-treated patients had a median PFS of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for patients on placebo, representing an improvement of 50%, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.70 (p=0.0486), representing a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Selinexor demonstrated a sustained and long-term improvement as seen at 12 months with a 37% increase in probability that selinexor-treated patients will be in remission compared to patients on no treatment, or today's standard of "watch and wait." In this study, selinexor was well tolerated with no new safety signals identified, and a low discontinuation rate of 10.5% due to adverse events.

