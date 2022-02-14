ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Ongoing Phase 2 ARDENT Data to Be Presented at 2022 ASCO GU Meeting

 2 days ago

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) announced the presentation of new data showing that bavdegalutamide (also known as ARV-110), a novel PROTAC® protein degrader targeting the androgen receptor (AR), continues to provide evidence of anti-tumor activity and patient benefit in...

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reports Progress in Ongoing Phase II Clinical Trial with Vilobelimab

InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced the start of the second dosing cohort of the vilobelimab and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, combination arm of the Phase II clinical trial in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC).
Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Bronchoalveolar Lavage Clinical Trial of SPR206

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), today announced topline findings from its Phase 1 bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) clinical trial of SPR206, an intravenously (IV)-administered next-generation polymyxin product candidate. SPR206 was derived from Spero's potentiator platform and is in development to treat serious multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.
Statera Biopharma (STAB) Announces Central Institutional Review Board Approval of Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Pediatric Crohn’s Disease

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, announced today that it has received Central Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial for STAT-201 in the treatment of pediatric Crohn's Disease (CD), a chronic relapsing inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract.
Legend Biotech (LEGN) Announces FDA Clinical Hold of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for LB1901

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and manufacturing novel therapies, today announced that on Friday, February 11, 2022, the company was informed by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via e-mail communication that its Phase 1 clinical trial for LB1901 has been placed on clinical hold. LB1901 is the company's investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy targeting malignant CD4+ T-cells for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma (TCL). The FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Legend Biotech by March 11, 2022.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for its Phase 2b Study of Halo-Lido

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(Nasdaq: CTXR) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Study May Proceed letter for Halo-Lido for the treatment of hemorrhoids. The Company is addressing recommendations made by the FDA and anticipates initiating a Phase 2b clinical study in the first half of 2022.
Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) Reports Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing PBI-0451 Phase 1 Trial

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), announced that interim clinical data from its ongoing PBI-0451 Phase 1 trial in healthy adult volunteers has been made available to registered conference attendees at the 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2022. The presentation entitled, "PBI-0451: An Orally Administered 3CL Protease Inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 for COVID-19," shared details around the nonclinical profile of PBI-0451 as well as interim clinical safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) after single- and multiple-ascending doses. Pardes will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday February 15, at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET to further discuss these results after the CROI late-breaker poster presentation, which is scheduled from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. PT/ 4:00 -5:30 p.m. ET.
UNITY Biotechnology (UBX) Reports Additional Data from Phase 1 Study of UBX1325

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that 24-week clinical data from the Phase 1 study of UBX1325 was presented by Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology and director of the Retina Fellowship at University of California, San Francisco, at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 conference on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Consistent with previously shared data, the majority of patients treated with UBX1325 showed rapid and sustained improvements in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and maintained or improved central subfield thickness (CST).
Oxurion Announces Upcoming Presentation on THR-149 Phase 2 Clinical Trial (“KALAHARI”) at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – 11 February 2022 – 8.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, will be presenting data from Part A of its two-part Phase 2 Clinical Trial ("KALAHARI") assessing THR-149 for treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) at the upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudations, and Degeneration 2022 Meeting being held virtually on February 11-12th. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy.
ProQR (PRQR) Phase 2/3 Illuminate Trial of Sepofarsen in CEP290-mediated LCA10 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced its pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial of sepofarsen for the treatment of CEP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) did not meet its primary endpoint of Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) at Month 12.
AN2 Therapeutics Reports Phase 1b Data for Oral Epetraborole

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced topline results from its Phase 1b dose-ranging study of oral epetraborole. AN2 Therapeutics is developing epetraborole as a once-daily, orally administered treatment for patients with non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, with an initial focus on treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease.
Regenxbio (RGNX) Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase I/II Trial of RGX-111 for the Treatment of Severe MPS I at 18th Annual WORLDSymposium 2022

RGX-111, a potential one-time gene therapy for MPS I, is well-tolerated across two dose levels, with no drug-related serious adverse events. Biomarker and neurodevelopmental assessments indicate encouraging CNS profile...
Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Reports Phase 3 SIENDO Study Meets Primary Endpoint

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 Selinexor In ENDOmetrial Cancer (SIENDO/ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055) study (n=263) evaluating the efficacy and safety of front-line maintenance therapy using selinexor, an oral medication, in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The SIENDO study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo. Selinexor-treated patients had a median PFS of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for patients on placebo, representing an improvement of 50%, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.70 (p=0.0486), representing a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Selinexor demonstrated a sustained and long-term improvement as seen at 12 months with a 37% increase in probability that selinexor-treated patients will be in remission compared to patients on no treatment, or today's standard of "watch and wait." In this study, selinexor was well tolerated with no new safety signals identified, and a low discontinuation rate of 10.5% due to adverse events.
Active Biotech announces first patient dosed in the combination part of the phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma

Lund Sweden, February 7, 2022 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the combination part of the phase Ib/IIa clinical study of tasquinimod in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In this part of the study treatment with tasquinimod will be tested together with the orally administered antimyeloma agents ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (IRd).
BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Announces Oral Presentation of 2-Year Analysis of Largest Phase 3 Gene Therapy Study in Adults with Severe Hemophilia A at EAHAD 2-4 February

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that the Company presented positive results from a two-year analysis of the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study and an overall safety update of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A, at the 15th Annual Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD). This is the largest global Phase 3 study to date for any gene therapy in hemophilia with 134 participants.
Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Provides Supplemental Information on ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 3 Trial

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today provides supplemental information on the ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) AVATAR Phase 3 trial for the treatment of adult patients with Rett syndrome.
BioMarin Announces Oral Presentation of 2-Year Analysis of Largest Phase 3 Gene Therapy Study in Adults with Severe Hemophilia A at 15th Annual Congress of European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) 2-4 February

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that the Company presented positive results from a two-year analysis of the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study and an overall safety update of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A, at the 15th Annual Virtual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD). This is the largest global Phase 3 study to date for any gene therapy in hemophilia with 134 participants.
Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Completes Enrollment in GLEAM and GLIMMER Phase 3 Trials

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment in its GLEAM and GLIMMER Phase 3 clinical trials of KSI-301, Kodiak's anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, in patients with diabetic macular edema ("DME").
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Share New Data at the 2022 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., will share new data on neffy highlighting our innovative intranasal treatment of type 1 severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) 2022 annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, February 25-28. Clinical results from our studies examining the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of epinephrine after intranasal administration with neffy, intramuscular and subcutaneous administration methods and data about potential cardiovascular risks associated with use of Epinephrine Auto-injectors (EAIs) will be presented.
LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Announces Phase 1/2 SUNRISE Trial of LB-001 Placed on Hold by FDA

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today provided an update on the LB-001 clinical development program. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial of LB-001 in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) has been placed on clinical hold. The company will host a conference call and webcast this morning to discuss this update.
