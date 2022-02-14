ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Biz briefs

lpheralddispatch.com
 2 days ago

MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank has announce Cora Wright as branch manager of its Chesterton...

www.lpheralddispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine warns of 'big provocation' as shelling in east adds to tensions after U.S. says Russian claim of troop pullback 'false'

Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of "a big provocation" Thursday, as a flare-up in the long-running conflict in the country's east further stoked tensions after the United States and its allies disputed Moscow's claims of a pullback from around its neighbor's borders. "The shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska by...
MILITARY
CBS News

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson resigns, will leave at the end of March

Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, has resigned, CBS News confirms. He will leave the administration at the end of March. In an email to his employees obtained by CBS News, Dickson wrote that he wants to "devote my full time and attention" to his family. "As...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Chesterton, IN
Michigan City, IN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Retail Management#Northwest Indiana#Horizon Bank
CBS News

Video of New Jersey officers pinning down and handcuffing Black teen after mall fight draws criticism

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the state's NAACP chapter are expressing concern about police officers' response to a fight between two teenagers at a local mall. In video captured of the fight, two officers are seen pinning down and handcuffing a Black teenager while the other teenager sat and watched from a nearby couch, CBS New York reports.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy