Protests

Canada anti-mandate protests escalate, and half of all travel destinations are high risk

By AP, CNN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your COVID-19 news for today, Feb. 14, 2022. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. In invoking Canada's Emergencies Act, which...

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: White House says bridge blockade supply chain risk as protesters dig in over mandates

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital. At the border with the US, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a near standstill today.It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and supply chains already under pressure, it could quickly have a negative economic impact.In Ottawa, the hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 13 days. Residents are furious at the disruption...
State
Montana State
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
AFP

Canada province lifts all Covid restrictions amid protests

Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
Fox News

Canadian-style trucker protests spread throughout the world

Following the example of the thousands of Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the capital of Ottawa, truckers in other countries have begun organizing their own versions of the "Freedom Convoy." From Leeuwarden in the Netherlands to Wellington, New Zealand, to London to Canberra, Australia, truckers are hitting the...
Reuters

Reactions to Canada's Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act to end protests

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the government had invoked rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa. Below are some reactions to Trudeau's move gathered from press conferences and social media. THE...
AFP

Canada protests against Covid measures set to ramp up

A week-long occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates was set to ramp up Saturday with thousands of demonstrators expected to pile into Ottawa while other cities also braced for protests. The number of protesters in Ottawa had peaked at several thousand last Saturday, according to officials, before dwindling to a few hundred by midweek.
MSNBC

Canada's trucker blockade is a right-wing fantasy made real

On Sunday, the Ambassador Bridge on the U.S.-Canada border between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was reopened after a weeklong protest, in which a handful of right-wing fanatics had been blocking the bridge and holding up some $355 million in goods in protest against a vaccine mandate for the trucking industry.
Fortune

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for first-time in country’s history as ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests rage on

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked the Emergencies Act for the first-time in the country's history in an effort to quash the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, which have disrupted daily life in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and choked off hundreds of millions of dollars in vital cross-border trade with the U.S.
