Campus residents can now host up to two off-campus students in their residence halls, officials announced in an email Monday. Students living on campus may host two “GW-affiliated guests” – any student, faculty or staff member participating in the University’s COVID-19 protocols – as part of the policy, according to the email. The updated measure loosens GW’s recent guest policy restrictions, which barred off-campus from visiting campus residents in their residence hall rooms throughout the fall semester and limited campus guests to one student living in the same residence hall as of last month.

13 DAYS AGO