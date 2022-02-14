The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Monday, February 14

Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.

