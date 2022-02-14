The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Monday, February 14

Martha MacCallum declared on Wednesday that a man’s brazen New York City steak theft is evidence that society is collapsing around us. The New York Post reported a man left a Manhattan Trader Joe’s location with 10 steaks on Tuesday — without paying. Bob McManus, writing for...
Fox News super-host and anchor Neil Cavuto, 63, has not been hosting any of his three programs since January 12, and fans are concerned. Cavuto has faced multiple health battles, including Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple sclerosis (MS). To treat his cancer, Cavuto had chemotherapy and radiation. Six days a week,...
Fox News anchor John Roberts is opening up about his recent health challenges. The former chief White House correspondent, 65, returned to the news program "America Reports" this week to reveal he now has a pacemaker after being recently hospitalized for the heart procedure. "For folks at home who didn't...
Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.
Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
Megyn Kelly says there's not a chance in hell that Jeff Zucker's lover Allison Gollust will be keeping her job at CNN. On Wednesday, the CNN boss resigned in an embarrassing memo to staffers, revealing he failed to notify the network that he was romantically involved with a colleague. Radar...
Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
Left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann predicted on Tuesday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson will join him as having been fired by three networks, but that afterward, he will find work with a joint Kremlin/Fox News venture. Olbermann, whose public terminations from high-profile gigs are well-known, jumped on Carlson over his...
MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
It’s been exactly one year since Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino teamed up for a relaunched "America’s Newsroom," John Roberts moved from the White House beat to the anchor desk to join Sandra Smith for "America Reports" and Harris Faulkner’s "The Faulkner Focus" was launched. The trio...
Fox News anchor John Roberts returned to his afternoon newscast America Reports on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Roberts tweeted that he is “battery-powered now!,” which likely means he was off from work in order to have a procedure done on his heart. The veteran TV newser has...
CNN’s ”Democracy in Peril“ has yet to fill Cuomo void. CNN launched a new show, “Democracy in Peril,” two weeks ago in the 9 p.m. ET slot, which was previously occupied by ousted anchor Chris Cuomo. Ratings are in for the first two hosts, Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta, and so far, the new program has not stopped the viewership decline.
NEIL Cavuto's fans have voiced their concerns for the Fox News host after missing a string of Your World shows following his health battles. Cavuto, 63, has been a fixture on Fox since joining the network in 1996. Cavuto is among Fox News' most popular hosts with over 500,000 followers...
New numbers from Nielsen/MRI Fusion released Tuesday showed a surprising trend among cable news viewers – Democrats are tuning into Fox News in large numbers. While reading through the monthly breakdown of viewers released by Fox, CNN and MSNBC it’s impossible to ignore the enormous share of total viewers that Fox has. Fox makes up 56% of the total prime time audience in cable news and 55% during the day.
Never Trump conservative Jonah Goldberg has landed at CNN after leaving Fox News Channel last year in dramatic fashion, citing objections to a Tucker Carlson special on the Jan. 6 riot. CNN confirmed Monday that Mr. Goldberg will join as a contributor, the second Fox personality in two months to...
Stephen Hayes, the conservative writer who quit Fox News in protest of its coverage during the Trump era, is joining NBC News as a contributor and political analyst. Hayes, who co-founded and serves as CEO of The Dispatch, will make his first on-air appearance this Sunday on Meet the Press.
