It may be time to check your medicine cabinet, because another recall has been issued affecting a popular wound care product. Blaine Labs Company in late January issued a voluntary recall of one lot of RevitaDerm Wound Care due to potential bacterial contamination after it was determined the products may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, which can cause life-threatening in some patients, according to a Jan. 27-date recall notice by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

