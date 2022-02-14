Share the love: Valentine’s Day freebies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Companies are sharing the love this Valentine’s Day with a bunch of freebies, and there is still time to grab some and show your favorite places a little love.

AUNTIE ANNE’S

If you are an Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks member, you should have a coupon for a BOGO Chocolate Frost in your app. The deal is only good on Valentine’s Day.

CASEYS

Pop in for a quick fuel up with a free cookie or donut. Offer is in your Casey’s app .

CICIS

If pizza is one of your loves, Cicis has a deal for you. Spend at least $30 at the restaurant on Valentine’s Day and you’ll receive free cinnamon rolls when you sign up for test messages.

HOOTERS

Hooters is pulling out all the stops. The chain is running a Shred Your Ex promotion . Just upload a photo of your ex to the Shred Your Ex page and you’ll get a BOGO coupon for 10 wings to use on Valentine’s Day.

If you want to spend as little time remembering your past relationship as possible you can also take a picture of your ex with you to the restaurant and hand it over to get your coupon.

JIMMY JOHN’S

The sandwich chain known for being freaky fast wants to get you in and out of Valentine’s Day dinner as quickly as possible. Jimmy John’s is offering a BOGO 50% off deal through Valentine’s Day.

LITTLE CAESARS

What’s better than showing someone you’re crazy in love than with Little Caesars Crazy Bread?

The pizza place is offering a special Crazy Bread Bouquet with 8 pieces of Crazy Bread in a commemorative holder for $9.99.

NOODLES & COMPANY

Check your Noodles & Company app if you’re a rewards member. You should find a coupon for free pot stickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs. The deal is good through Feb. 14.

POPEYES

Popeyes is helping you extend the love a little longer.

When you order a chicken combo using the Popeyes app or website through Feb. 20, you’ll be given the option to add another chicken combo meal. That makes this one a BOGO deal.

QDOBA

Qdoba is celebrating the release of its new rewards program. The chain is giving members BOGO entrees through Feb. 20 when you order through the app or online.

QUIKTRIP

QuikTrip is adding a little sugar to the deal. Drop in and open your QT app to snag a free cookie 2-pack. Coupon expires Feb. 14.

SONIC

Open your Sonic app to get 1/2 price shakes on February 14, and don’t forget to order a 1/2 price drink to go, too.

WHATABURGER

The answer is to spice it up! Whataburger is offering rewards members a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of a Medium Drink and Medium Fry. You’ll find the offer in the Whataburger app, good through Feb. 20.

WINGSTOP

The love stops at Wingstop this Valentine’s Day. Wingstop is selling $0.70 wings. You can also get an order of thigh bites for $4.49.

