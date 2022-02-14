ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Police Investigating Large Fight In Bricktown Sunday

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 23 hours ago
Oklahoma City police are investigating a large fight that broke out on Sunday in the parking lot of a Bricktown night club. Police said on Monday a man tried to stop the violence but was carjacked and ended up in the hospital as a result.

“The club was letting out,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “There was a large gathering outside in the parking lot.”

Police said the large crowed turned into a fight involving a gun in the parking lot of Cowboy Ranch over the weekend. According to the report, a witness pointed officers in the direction of 22-year-old Matthew Tom. An officer noted he "saw Tom walk from the scene and stuff something in his sweatshirt." The Bricktown officer stopped Tom and another man. The two were taken into custody and agreed to be searched for weapons. Police said they never found a gun.

During the investigation, a 20-year-old man drove by and told officers the men tried to carjack him.

“Stated he was breaking a fight up there in the parking lot,” said Quirk. “As he was breaking the fight up, he left his vehicle. The doors were unlocked and one of the alleged involved parties jumped into the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to steal it.”

The victim identified Tom as the suspect. The victim also told police Tom assaulted him as he tried to get his truck back. The report stated the truck owner was punched in the face and neck, put in a choke hold and nearly pushed out of the truck during the struggle.

Officers later learned the victim was in so much pain EMSA had to be called to take him to the hospital.

As for Tom he was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of robbery and assault and battery.

The victim told News 9 he recently had hip surgery and that area was re-injured during the fight in his truck.

