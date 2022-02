There are many beautiful things that come with aging: strong relationships with friends and family, wisdom, confidence, a deeper sense of self, retirement, and the ability to truly do what you want. But what might not be as welcome are the hair changes that can occur. When women hit age 50, hair starts to lose pigment (if it hasn’t already) resulting in gray hair. Texture can completely change from straight to curly or frizzy, and moisturized to dry. On top of all of that, it can also start to thin and fall out. That’s where the best haircuts for women over 50 can make a big difference.

HAIR CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO