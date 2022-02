ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot Sunday in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis police said the shooting happened just before noon on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The boy told police he left the Shell gas station and was walking south on Tucker Boulevard when he turned onto Washington Avenue and saw three men. One of them pulled out a gun and shot at him, and he returned fire.

